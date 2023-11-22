Supervising Building Inspector

Salary: $8,424 – 10,658/ Month

Paid holidays, excellent benefits and CalPERS retirement! The County of Santa Cruz offers a generous benefits package which includes annual leave, paid holidays, medical, dental, vision, and retirement benefits!

The Job: Under general direction, plan, organize, assign, train and evaluate the work of Building Inspectors; solve complex inspection problems; conduct difficult inspections on major and technically complex building projects; and do other work as required. The list established will be used to fill the current vacancy and it may also be used to fill other vacancies during the life of the eligible list.

Knowledge: Thorough knowledge of Federal, State and County building codes, ordinances, and administrative orders applicable to the building and construction trades; safety standards and construction methods; and construction materials, methods and tools. Working knowledge of the techniques of building inspection including electrical, plumbing, mechanical and structural work. Some knowledge of the principles and techniques of supervision and training.

Ability to: Plan, organize, schedule, and evaluate the work of Building Inspectors; supervise and train professional and technical employees; interpret, explain and advise on specific building codes, ordinances and administrative order requirements; establish and maintain an effective working relationship with property owners, developers, building contractors and the general public; understand complex mathematical formulas and complete structural load and stress analysis using standardized tables; conduct difficult inspections, enforce regulations and detect deviations from approved plans and specifications; analyze, interpret and check complex building plans and specifications; maintain construction inspection standards; walk rugged terrain and climb through partially built structures; write clear and concise instructions and reports; speak effectively; enforce regulations with tact and firmness; and learn to input, access and analyze data using a computer terminal.

The Examination: Your application and supplemental questionnaire will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application and supplemental questionnaire. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application and supplemental questionnaire. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

The Requirements: Any combination of training and experience that would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain these knowledge and abilities would be:

One year of experience performing duties comparable to a Senior Building Inspector in Santa Cruz County.

OR

Two years of experience performing duties comparable to a Building Inspector II and some experience as a supervisor.

OR

One year of experience performing duties comparable to a Building Plans Checker in Santa Cruz County.

AND

One year of experience comparable to a Building Inspector II in Santa Cruz County and some experience as a supervisor.

Special Requirements: Possess and maintain a valid California Class C Driver’s License.

HOW TO APPLY: Apply online at www.santacruzcountyjobs.com or mail/bring an application and supplemental questionnaire to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711. Applications will meet the final filing date if received: 1) in the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date, 2) submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.