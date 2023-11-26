Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
10 hot jobs 3/5 header image
Santa Cruz, California
(Nicholas Ismael Martinez)
Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Communications Specialist at UC Santa Cruz
  2. Facilities Engineer at NOAA
  3. Director of Finance and Business at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  4. Arts & Culture Community Organizer (PT) at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
  5. Triple P Program Manager at First 5 Santa Cruz County
  6. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance Agency Inc.
  7. Supervising Building Inspector at The County of Santa Cruz
  8. Incentive Manager at Ecology Action
  9. Program Manager at Community Bridges
  10. Acupuncturist Manager at The County of Santa Cruz

