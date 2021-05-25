Lookout Santa Cruz seeks colleagues to join our evolving and growing team. Just over eight months into our launch, Lookout Santa Cruz has surpassed audience, membership and advertising goals.

We’ve built a lively, mobile-first model that is quickly winning wide reader, civic and business community adoption as a primary news source, one that is successfully competing with hedge-fund-depleted daily journalism. We’ve found a formula that is working, a new combination of traditional and contemporary, a model that is getting national attention .

We’re traditional, in the best sense of the word, becoming a strong local journalistic and business presence, serving local-first, high-quality, trustworthy, non-partisan news, information and connect-the-dots analysis.

We’re contemporary in the best sense. Our model is digital-born, embracing the phone as a primary means of delivery, and just beginning to exploit all the things that a local digital news-plus platform can uniquely do for and with our communities.

Founded by news industry veteran analyst Ken Doctor, we support one of the largest newsrooms per capita in the nation. When fully staffed under new Executive Editor Dan Evans , our 11 journalists will provide Santa Cruz County’s a full spectrum of news, entertainment and opinion coverage.

On this page, you’ll find positions for which we are currently recruiting. We’re glad to hear from qualified candidates for these positions and of wider interest in being part of Lookout’s expansion. Send all applications to jobs@lookoutlocal.com.

