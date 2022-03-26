LOOKOUT PM: Food news you can use & Planned Parenthood’s next big moment

Happy Friday evening, folks.

Looks like some more almost-April showers headed our way. And I don’t need to tell you that we’ll take any little bit we can get.

Tracking rainfall chances Sunday Night through Monday. All areas should see beneficial rains by Monday afternoon with highest amounts coastal hills. A run of the mill storm but after a very dry start to 2022 we'll take what Mother Nature gives... pic.twitter.com/haq8wA4791 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 25, 2022

Now to the headlines du jour we go ...



Achilles by the Sea has heart; Humble Sea partners with East End Gastropub

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

EATERS DIGEST: The look and atmosphere of the new Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant at Morrissey Avenue and Soquel Avenue is a major upgrade on what used to be a Taco Bell. Meanwhile, fans of Humble Sea are getting a mid-county outpost in Capitola. Lily Belli with the scoop.

➤ Lily Belli on Food: Outdoor dining to stay in downtown Santa Cruz; a farm-to-table guide



Andrea Nguyen: ‘The food tastes much better if it has a story behind it’

Q&A: Acclaimed Santa Cruz cookbook author Andrea Nguyen gives her tips on using local veggies, cookbook how-tos and where to find the best Asian produce right here on this side of the hill. Lily with the interview here.

‘It’s really unknown territory’: Longtime Planned Parenthood leaders look back — and forward

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A crucial moment: With the landmark Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion seemingly under threat and states across the country passing laws that greatly restrict a woman’s right to choose, local activists see “a grim, grim future” ahead but say they’re committed to keeping Planned Parenthood’s health care role in Santa Cruz a central one. More from Grace Stetson here.



As California becomes an abortion sanctuary, Planned Parenthood readies itself for an influx of patients

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Ready or not: Local clinics are beginning to plan to build out the capacity to serve women who can’t be served elsewhere as states including Texas pass new restrictions on abortion. Grace with the details.

Death toll mounts in Ukraine as Biden heads to Poland

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The latest: The Ukrainian government said Friday that it had conducted its first prisoner exchange with Moscow during their monthlong war, even as it accused enemy forces of forcibly sending people to Russia and reported at least 300 dead in a recent airstrike on a theater in Mariupol. More from the LA Times here.

* * *



With the Oscars upon us, here’s how to watch Sunday’s ceremony

(Via Pixabay)

The 411: The 94th Academy Awards are Sunday. Here’s how to tune in or livestream the show, which will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. More from the LA Times here.

Student Lookout: BOGO pizza, ice cream spots, and how Jack O’Neill lost his eye

(Woodstock’s Santa Cruz)

Know a student? Tell them about Student Lookout and all the cool content and deal they can get by going here.



That’s it for the last full week in March. We’ll be back Monday to march our way into April and close down the first quarter of 2022. Crazy, huh?

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor