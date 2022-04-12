LOOKOUT PM: Meet a protector of Santa Cruz surfing; ‘8 Tens’ making a comeback

Good evening, folks.

Correspondent Max Chun here filling in for our superstar Mark Conley, who is on a well-deserved break this week.

It was great to see some rain today, but not as great to trudge through the weather just to get to an office without power.

Rain and gusty winds took out power for about 8,673 PG&E customers throughout the county at 8:33 a.m. Residents and facilities across a significant portion of the city — including UC Santa Cruz, Downtown Santa Cruz, Seabright and De Laveaga — lost power.

PG&E’s outage map currently shows that the majority of the power has been restored, save for some customers in the De Laveaga and Twin Lakes areas.

Now, on to the rest ...



Only a Santa Cruz surfer knows the feeling: Celebrating a decade of protection as one of only a dozen World Surfing Reserves

Q&A: Santa Cruz is serious about its surfing. So serious, in fact, that it is one of only 12 surfing reserves in the world. As Santa Cruz celebrates the 10-year anniversary of joining the club, it has hired a top local surfer, Shaun Burns, who is also a committed environmentalist, to help strengthen its role as the program’s flagship ecosystem. Mark Conley has the story.



Despite shake-up, Actors’ Theatre’s ‘8 Tens’ show will go on

Sienna Thorgusen, Steve Macramalla, and Jonny Fontana star in “The Maltese Walter” by John Minigan, directed by Cathy Warner, part of the 2022 “8 Tens @ 8" play festival. (Via Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre)

A new era: There’s been a big change in leadership at Santa Cruz Actors’ Theatre, but new board members expect that the company’s flagship production, the celebrated “8 Tens @ 8" festival, will return in 2023. Wallace Baine with the details here.

➤ Weekender: Crisis at Actors’ Theatre; Mountain Winery lineup announced; the debut of the B9

Analysis: California’s shrinking population has big impacts

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Population decline: Expansive projections of California’s population growth have been proved wrong and, if anything, the state is now losing population, with serious social and economic impacts. More from CalMatters here.

➤ Paradise with population decline: Santa Cruz County saw 3,069 fewer residents in the past year

UC and CSU deliver thousands of rejection letters. Arizona State wants to fill the void

Arizona State University’s campus in the renovated Herald Examiner Building in downtown Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Higher education: Can brash and bold Arizona State University teach the University of California and California State University how to enroll more resident students with online learning, advanced technology tools and satellite locations — including a swanky new L.A. center? More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ Zoom, social anxiety, new fun — and sleep: UCSC student body president talks reemerging student life

As drought persists, government says Klamath farmers will be allocated limited water

Yurok guides paddle tourists along the Klamath River in California in June 2021. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Rations: The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announces that farmers in the Klamath Basin on the California-Oregon border will receive limited water this summer. More from the L.A. Times here.

That’s it for this now-sunny evening. Here’s to a great rest of the week!

Max Chun

Correspondent