LOOKOUT PM: Meet DA Heather Rogers + the power women of Jewel Theatre

The first public defender in Santa Cruz County history, doesn’t see cases, only people

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Q&A with Heather Rogers: “You know how when you find something that you love, it just feels like you don’t want to stop? That was how public defense was for me from the very beginning,” says Heather Rogers, a Santa Cruz native who steps into the role as public defender July 1. Max Chun with the interview.

Q&A: Julie James looking for jewels from local playwrights

(via Jewel Theater)

Sweet and simple: Jewel Theatre Company artistic director Julie James says she has one goal: To produce one local play a year. Wallace Baine has the story here.



Homegrown Kate Hawley spins a new tale of middle-age angst

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Worth being seen: Jewel Theatre is set to give Santa Cruz playwright Kate Hawley a world premiere of “Remains to Be Seen.” It’s the third time the company has debuted her work. More from Wallace here.

Newsom makes his offer on gas tax rebate, with $400 payments to vehicle owners

(Martin do Nascimento / CalMatters)

Gas gouge relief: Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing $11 billion in a California tax rebate to offset high gas prices, including $400 debit cards per vehicle. He must negotiate a final deal with the Legislature. More from CalMaters here.

Humanitarian crisis in Ukraine deepens as Biden travels to Europe

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

Trying to help: Ukrainian officials say Russian forces hijacked an aid convoy bound for Mariupol, the scene of the worst humanitarian crisis of the nearly monthlong war. More from the LA Times here.

➤ Madeleine Albright, groundbreaking diplomat and feminist, dies at 84 (USA Today)

➤ Santa Cruz approves amendment to street vending permits (Sentinel)

➤ Watsonville police: Teen with loaded gun arrested outside high school (Sentinel)

➤ Supervisors tackle tobacco, pretrial services issues (Pajaronian)

➤ A popular Hawaii destination may be the state’s ‘No. 1 drowning capital’ (SF Gate)

➤ ‘Get out!’: Calif. preschool teacher leads students in anti-Biden chant (SF Gate)

