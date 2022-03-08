Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
covid graph
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Please meet our new-and-improved COVID Dashboard

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Monday evening, folks.

Hope you got your week off to a good start.

We will start you off tonight with a look at our new-and-improved COVID Dashboard before swerving toward other inevitable world affairs.

To those headlines...

Introducing Lookout’s new, streamlined COVID Dashboard

covid graph

Only what you need: Our revised data set includes the most important numbers to provide us all the context we need for the moment we’re in, while dropping other data that has become less relevant. We’ll continue to update these useful and telling numbers as we navigate through the next state of normal, and keep an eye on the ever-evolving public health guidelines. Max Chun with the updates here.

How effective are COVID-19 vaccines for children 5-11?

Nicolas Angulo, 14, gets his first vaccine at San Pedro Senior High
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

New data offer some answers: Data show vaccines are effective against hospitalizations, although effectiveness against infection does wane. But that’s not surprising. More from the LA Times here.

U.S. officials deploy more troops to Europe as Russian advance stalls

Russian president Vladimir Putin
(Via Pixabay)

Numbers growing: U.S. officials deploy more troops to Europe as Russian advance stalls in its unprovoked attack of Ukraine, while the Kremlin appears to recruit Syrian fighters. More from the LA Times here.

New Russian cease-fire offer greeted with scorn as shelling of Ukraine cities continues

A Ukrainian military vehicle speeds by on a main road near Sytnyaky, Ukraine
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

History is telling: Two previous cease-fires went nowhere, trapping hundreds of thousands of people trying to flee Ukrainian cities under heavy assault by Russian forces. More from the Times here.

U.S. considers banning Russian oil, easing sanctions on Venezuela (Times)

6 of the quirkiest houses in Santa Cruz County

Take a look at some of the quirkiest architectural styles in this list of Santa Cruz County homes compiled by Sol Property Advisors.
6 of the quirkiest houses in Santa Cruz County

How badly will Russia’s war torpedo hopes for global climate cooperation?

Rocky Mountain forests
(Bob Berwyn / Inside Climate News
)

What kind of lasting damage? Russia was an international foot dragger on climate solutions before it invaded Ukraine, but it was cooperating on Arctic issues. Are those days over? The Times investigates here.

Biden’s EPA proposes new rule to reduce smog from trucks and other heavy vehicles

cars truck climate

Clamping down: The Environmental Protection Agency proposes new cuts to heavy vehicle emissions, targeting those chemicals that produce lung-damaging smog. More from the Times here.

* * *

Gas prices are soaring in California. Here’s how to find the cheapest gas near you

Men walk past a gas station display with prices well above $6 per gallon
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Prices soaring: From online services to paying with cash, here are some ways to save at the pump with the average gallon of gas in Santa Cruz County going for $5.26. More on what to look for here.

Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Krista and Mary Anne Carson on site for a Dominican Hospital Foundation Community Partner testimonial.
Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Can a fragile rat survive the loopholes in endangered species protections?

The San Bernardino kangaroo rat.
(Via U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)

What it means: Conservationists rejoiced when California declared the San Bernardino kangaroo rat an endangered species. The celebration was short-lived, however. More from the Times here.

More from here & elsewhere

Cabrillo College’s Watsonville campus, UCSC both sites of recent vandalism (Sentinel)
Student replica gun threat causes Watsonville High lockdown (Sentinel)
Should you still wear a mask? We asked UCSF’s Dr. Bob Wachter (SF Gate)
Larry Ellison’s Hawaii housing project may have some residents whiffing ‘a strong odor’ (SF Gate)
Severe weather is moving east: 60 million under threat of storms (USA Today)
Falcons’ Ridley banned at least 1 season by NFL for betting on games (USA Today)

That’s it for this Monday. Thanks for reading and please consider supporting Lookout’s journalism with your membership dollars by signing up here.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

A hands-on introduction for your creative kids: Santa Cruz Symphony partners with Carnegie Hall

A hands-on introduction for your creative kids: Santa Cruz Symphony partners with Carnegie Hall

Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

