Lookout FAQ’s

Technical FAQs

How do I sign in and stay logged in?

Select the ‘Sign in’ button in the top right hand corner Log in with your member email address and password Select the ‘Stay logged in’ box so your browser will remember your login credentials

I forgot my password, how do I reset it?

1. Select the ‘Sign in’ button

2. Click ‘I forgot my password’

3. Enter your email address associated with your membership

4. Check your email for a reset link to create a new password

*If you are not receiving the reset password email, reach out to membership@lookoutlocal.com and we can set your password for you.



Sign in using your email and password or make sure you are logged in Select the person icon in the top right corner Select My Account Select Profile Here you can change your name, email address, password and newsletter preferences. Make sure to hit save changes

How do I get a receipt for a membership transaction?

Sign in using your email and password or make sure you are logged in Select the person icon in the top right corner Select My Account Select Transaction Click on the Mail symbol and a receipt will be sent to your email

Sign in using your email and password or make sure you are logged in Select the person icon in the top right corner Select My Account Select the Cards tab Update credit card information and select Save changes

If I want to stop auto renewing my membership, how do I do that?

Sign in using your email and password or make sure you are logged in Select the person icon in the top right corner Select My Account Uncheck the auto renew box.

Your membership will not renew after your term is complete.

*If you are in a first-year pricing, or special deal membership, you may not be able to do this yourself, so please email membership@lookoutlocal.com



Yes! This is possible by clicking on the person icon in the top right corner, clicking my account, and seeing the different tabs labeled that will best correspond to the specifics you need to make an update to your account.

It looks like I might have two memberships, why is that?

You will be unable to have 2 paying memberships with the same email address, so if your account looks like the image below, the (2) you are seeing under Library is actually representing your free registration access for logging in and your membership. So no need to worry, you are only paying for one membership. If instead, you are getting charged for two subscriptions, most likely you have signed up for 2 memberships with 2 different email addresses. If this is the case, please reach out to membership@lookoutlocal.com and we can help you out.

How do I know if my membership has expired?

If you decide to turn off auto-renew in your account, you will receive an email 30 days before your membership expires. This will give you an option to change your settings back and continue as a member. If you have expired and no longer have a membership - you can either see this in your account settings or when you log into Lookout’s site you will get a paywall after viewing two free articles a month. You can visit our Become a Member page to re-purchase an annual or monthly membership to become a member again.

Is your question not on here or have more questions?

Reach out to Brittany Ramirez at membership@lookoutlocal.com

