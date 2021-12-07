Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
SEIU Local 521 members on the steps of the Santa Cruz County building
(Via SEIU Local 521)
Latest News

Morning Lookout: County union’s strike plan; computer science call to action

By Will McCahill
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Good day, dear readers! It’s Tuesday, Dec. 7, and after a little rain overnight we’re expecting a partly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid-60s.

A couple of civic reminders as we get rolling:

What else do I have for you today? Glad you asked.

Let’s dive in:

County union to announce strike authorization vote

Members of SEIU walking into the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday.
(Courtesy SEIU / Facebook)

After months of discussions and demonstrations, members of SEIU Local 521 said they are inching closer to a strike against Santa Cruz County government. Lookout’s Dan Evans has the background and what’s next.

PREVIOUSLY: County workers protest working conditions, say they are on the edge of a strike (Lookout)

A computer science call to action

Students in masks complete schoolwork with computers and books.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The Santa Cruz County Office of Education is bringing a week of activities and guest speakers for the region’s educators, students and families in an effort to encourage young people to learn computer science. Get the details here from Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda.

MORE ON EDUCATION: Get all of Lookout’s K-12 coverage here

Bringing the focus to the fields

A very young Jaime Cortez (right) with his sister Erma in the fields at harvest time near San Juan Bautista, 1968.

Jaime Cortez will talk about his semi-autobiographical book of short stories, “Gordo,” in a virtual conversation with Bookshop Santa Cruz later this week. Lookout’s Wallace Baine catches up with the author here.

MORE FROM WALLACE: Ready or not, ‘We’re the Elders Now’ brings a sense of inevitable reality

gift a membership banner

Surgeon general warns of emerging youth mental health crisis

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy tours a Los Angeles school.
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

With symptoms of depression and anxiety having doubled during the pandemic, the rare public advisory is to call attention to a “youth mental health crisis” and recommend resources to call on and actions to take. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times examine the situation.

LOCAL ANGLE: Helping students, families navigate mental health: $4M grant will target challenge of finding services (Lookout)

California prepares for winter COVID-19 surge

An L.A. County Department of Health official visits a rapid-testing site at Los Angeles International Airport.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Officials are worried about the new Omicron variant, but the Delta variant is still very much a threat — and state officials want to be prepared for whatever is on the way. The Times maps out what’s ahead.

IN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY: Health officials bracing for impact of Thanksgiving travel, gatherings on local COVID-19 cases (Lookout)

Around the county ...

State parks conducts prescribed burns in Wilder Ranch (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
Watsonville artist’s ‘gift to the community’ resumes after monthlong dispute (The Pajaronian)
These are the best holiday lights in the Bay Area (SFGate)

That's it for now — but keep it with Lookout all day by bookmarking our website and following us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you’re not already, consider becoming a Lookout member. Our content isn’t possible without community support.

Have a super Tuesday!

Will McCahill
Lookout Santa Cruz

Morning Lookout Archive
Will McCahill
