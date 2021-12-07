Morning Lookout: County union’s strike plan; computer science call to action

Good day, dear readers! It’s Tuesday, Dec. 7, and after a little rain overnight we’re expecting a partly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Today is the last day to vote in a special election for Watsonville City Council

Tonight is the second in a series of virtual meetings as Santa Cruz County seeks input on tiny homes

A union representing county employees will announce the results today of a strike authorization vote, Lookout’s Dan Evans writes, with SEIU Local 521 saying that a walkout “could cripple Santa Cruz public services.”

It’s Computer Science and Information Technology Education Week in county schools, and Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda has a closer look .

. And Lookout’s Wallace Baine talks to Watsonville writer Jaime Cortez about his new book of short stories, “Gordo,” which puts the focus on our local agricultural community.

County union to announce strike authorization vote

(Courtesy SEIU / Facebook)

After months of discussions and demonstrations, members of SEIU Local 521 said they are inching closer to a strike against Santa Cruz County government. Lookout’s Dan Evans has the background and what’s next.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: County workers protest working conditions, say they are on the edge of a strike (Lookout)

A computer science call to action

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The Santa Cruz County Office of Education is bringing a week of activities and guest speakers for the region’s educators, students and families in an effort to encourage young people to learn computer science. Get the details here from Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda.

➤ MORE ON EDUCATION: Get all of Lookout’s K-12 coverage here



Bringing the focus to the fields

Jaime Cortez will talk about his semi-autobiographical book of short stories, “Gordo,” in a virtual conversation with Bookshop Santa Cruz later this week. Lookout’s Wallace Baine catches up with the author here.

➤ MORE FROM WALLACE: Ready or not, ‘We’re the Elders Now’ brings a sense of inevitable reality

Surgeon general warns of emerging youth mental health crisis

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

With symptoms of depression and anxiety having doubled during the pandemic, the rare public advisory is to call attention to a “youth mental health crisis” and recommend resources to call on and actions to take. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times examine the situation.

➤ LOCAL ANGLE: Helping students, families navigate mental health: $4M grant will target challenge of finding services (Lookout)

California prepares for winter COVID-19 surge

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Officials are worried about the new Omicron variant, but the Delta variant is still very much a threat — and state officials want to be prepared for whatever is on the way. The Times maps out what’s ahead.

➤ IN SANTA CRUZ COUNTY: Health officials bracing for impact of Thanksgiving travel, gatherings on local COVID-19 cases (Lookout)



Around the county ...

➤ State parks conducts prescribed burns in Wilder Ranch (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Watsonville artist’s ‘gift to the community’ resumes after monthlong dispute (The Pajaronian)

➤ These are the best holiday lights in the Bay Area (SFGate)

