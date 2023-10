Take a look inside haunted Brookdale Lodge

Quick Take Take a look inside Brookdale Lodge, one of Santa Cruz County’s most haunted places

Days before Halloween, Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud and Max Chun toured Brookdale Lodge, known among locals and visitors alike as one of the most haunted places in Santa Cruz County. Owner Pravin Patel embraces his visitors — both living and spectral — but has plans to restore some closed sections of the iconic property to their former glory.