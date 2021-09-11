Firefighters walk up and down the Seacliff State Beach stairs as part of a 9/11 anniversary ceremony. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Bagpiper Kasie Talbot leads the initial accent up the stairs at Seacliff.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Firefighters hoist the American flag as part of the 9/11 anniversary ceremony at Seacliff State Beach. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Cal Fire Chief Ian Larkin looks up the long staircase at Seacliff State Beach during the 9/11 anniversary ceremony. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Firefighter Corey Drivon holds on to his helmet during a moment of silence during the 9/11 anniversary ceremony at Seacliff State Beach.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A bell was rung after every name of the first responders that lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 was read during the 9/11 anniversary ceremony at Seacliff State Beach.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Cal Fire Chief Ian Larkin makes the ascent up the staircase at Seacliff State Beach during the 9/11 anniversary ceremony. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Members of the Santa Cruz Fire Department listen to retired Firefighter Steve Vratny honor those who died on Sept. 11, 2001. He noted those who were killed or injury due to working in extremely toxic environments. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Retired Firefighter Steve Vratny at the 9/11 anniversary ceremony at Seacliff State Beach.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
A firefighter rests after his climb at Seacliff State Beach as part of the 9/11 anniversary ceremony. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)