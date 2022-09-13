Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Santa Cruz police and other officials began the process of clearing the Benchlands homeless encampment Tuesday
Sept. 13 Benchlands clearing

Police moving through the Benchlands on Tuesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Police tape off part of the Benchlands on Tuesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

An American flag flies over the Benchlands, Santa Cruz County’s largest homeless encampment. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Signage in the Benchlands. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A closure notice from the City of Santa Cruz on a panel in the Benchlands. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz Police officers worked their way through the Benchlands on Tuesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Tents in the Benchlands area on the east side of the San Lorenzo River. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A man carries bike tires and other belongings as Santa Cruz officials began clearing the Benchlands on Tuesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Officers tape off trees in the Benchlands on Tuesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

An estimated 250-plus people have been living in the Benchlands. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Law enforcement vehicles parked behind the Santa Cruz County building, adjacent to the Benchlands. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A closure notice in the Benchlands. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Men carry belongings as Santa Cruz officials began clearing the Benchlands on Tuesday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

