President Joe Biden and his motorcade headed to Capitola Village from Watsonville.
President Joe Biden’s visit to Santa Cruz County

President Joe Biden and his motorcade headed to Capitola Village from Watsonville. (Via City of Watsonville)

President Joe Biden speaking with Paradise Beach Grille owners Chuck Maier and Ally Gotlieb in Capitola Village. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press via pool)

President Joe Biden and Gov. Gavin Newsom outside Zelda’s On The Beach in Capitola Village. (Susan Walsh / Associated Press via pool)

Marine One, carrying President Joe Biden, descends Thursday at Watsonville Municipal Airport. (Via City of Watsonville)

President Joe Biden on the tarmac Thursday at Watsonville Municipal Airport with Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Alex Padilla and Reps. Jimmy Panetta and Zoe Lofgren. (Via City of Watsonville)

From left, Watsonville Mayor Eduardo Montesino and Reps. Jimmy Panetta and Zoe Lofgren await President Joe Biden at Watsonville Municipal Airport. (Via City of Watsonville)

The Marine V-22 Ospreys that escorted President Joe Biden’s helicopter to Santa Cruz County prepare for landing at Watsonville Municipal Airport. (Via City of Watsonville)

Marine One, President Joe Biden’s helicopter, at Watsonville Municipal Airport. (Via City of Watsonville)

