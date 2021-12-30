Copyright © 2021, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Mountain Feed and Farm Supply
San Lorenzo Valley

Mountain Feed and Farm Supply

Skater Dane Paquette ollies off the hip at the skatepark at Jim Keeffe skate park located at Highlands Park in Ben Lomond. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The restaurant Casa Nostra among the redwoods. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Susan Archibald, a member of the board of Santa Cruz Mountain Arts, looks at some pottery.  (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Howden Castle just off Highway 9 in Ben Lomond.  (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A sign urging people to rebuild following the CZU fire. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The outside of the Brookdale Lodge (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The scene inside Joe’s Bar. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Clear Creek flowing through the Brookdale Lodge.  (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Inside the Red Pearl (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A street sign near Johnnie’s Super. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A bear holding a fish welcoming people to the San Lorenzo Valley. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

A pizza from La Placa Family Bakery in Ben Lomond.  (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Debora La Placa of La Placa Family Bakery holds up a tray of homemade pistachio almond cookies and pumpkin seed almond cookies. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

