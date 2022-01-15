Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The scene at Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022, which caused some flooding in the parking lots.
5 Images

Tsunami Santa Cruz — 2022

The scene at Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022, which caused some flooding in the parking lots.

The scene at Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022, which caused some flooding in the parking lots. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Evidence of moderate to significant flooding in Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022.

Evidence of moderate to significant flooding in Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The scene at Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022. A volcanic eruption in the South Pacific causes swells of 1 to 2 feet in Santa Cruz.

The scene at Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022. A volcanic eruption in the South Pacific causes swells of 1 to 2 feet in Santa Cruz.  (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Flooding in Santa Cruz Harbor on Saturday, Jan. 15 due to a tsunami caused by a volcano eruption in the South Pacific.

Flooding in Santa Cruz Harbor on Saturday, Jan. 15 due to a tsunami caused by a volcano eruption in the South Pacific.  (Mark Woodward)

A Japanese weather satellite captured the eruption of an undersea volcano near the South Pacific nation of Tonga on Jan. 15. (Japan Meteorology Agency)

A Japanese weather satellite captured the eruption of an undersea volcano near the South Pacific nation of Tonga on Jan. 15. (Japan Meteorology Agency)

 ()

1/5