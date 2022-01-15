Tsunami Santa Cruz — 2022

The scene at Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022, which caused some flooding in the parking lots. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Evidence of moderate to significant flooding in Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
The scene at Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022. A volcanic eruption in the South Pacific causes swells of 1 to 2 feet in Santa Cruz. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Flooding in Santa Cruz Harbor on Saturday, Jan. 15 due to a tsunami caused by a volcano eruption in the South Pacific. (Mark Woodward)
A Japanese weather satellite captured the eruption of an undersea volcano near the South Pacific nation of Tonga on Jan. 15. (Japan Meteorology Agency) ()