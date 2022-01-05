Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Santa Cruz’s India Joze set to physically close its doors

By Max ChunGiovanni Moujaes
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
With the businesses on Front Street, Santa Cruz, vacating to make room for new housing developments, India Joze will be closing its doors for good.

Founded by Jozseph Schultz and his wife, Sasha Childs, the restaurant has served eclectic meals to Santa Cruzans for 50 years. India Joze has received local and regional acclaim, winning various awards for its unique blend of Eurasian cuisine with South Asian and Mediterranean influences.

Childs met with Lookout to discuss the final days of India Joze, what their future looks like, and what she hopes to see come of the Front Street developments.

Watch the full interview here.

