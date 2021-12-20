LOOKOUT PM: The cruel weather week ahead and what it means for the unhoused

Happy Monday evening to you and yours.

As more weather approaches, city, homelessness advocates seek solutions

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

‘We need more safe spaces’: With another stretch of inclement weather on the way, the city of Santa Cruz looks to mitigate the impact on the unhoused — particularly those rooted at the Benchlands encampment along the San Lorenzo River. More from Grace Stetson here.

Lifelong Watsonville resident — ‘Mr. Volunteer’ — won’t let retirement get in the way

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Unsung Santa Cruz: Born and raised in South County, Matt Ryan spent more than 30 years as a firefighter and picked up other roles along the way, from helping power the local Toys for Tots program to community barbecues and giving fellow first responders a willing ear. More from Max Chun here.

(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Monday update: As of Monday, 70.5% of Santa Cruz County residents were fully vaccinated, a slight increase from the week prior. Though slightly higher than the statewide figure of 66.6%, Santa Cruz continues to have one of the lowest rates in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. The details.



6.2 quake strikes offshore near Eureka; no tsunami alert

(Via U.S. Geological Survey)

Did you feel it? The earthquake occurred offshore just after noon Monday in Northern California, about 30 miles from Fortuna and 37 miles from Eureka. It caused some minor damage and was felt in San Francisco, but forecasters said a tsunami wave was not expected. More from the LA Times here.

