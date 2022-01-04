LOOKOUT PM: Omicron, drought and post-holiday nutrition

Happy Tuesday evening, everybody. This is Dan Evans. As part of my New Year’s resolutions, I vowed to do more of the evening newsletters to allow my colleagues a bit more time to write, edit and otherwise make the Lookout experience spiffy.

But before we get to the news, here’s a bit of orbital trivia to warm up your soul on this (moderately) chilly day.

Happy Perihelion Day! Given that we just entered winter in the Northern Hemisphere, it might come as a surprise to learn that perihelion represents the point in Earth's orbit when it is CLOSEST to the sun. 🌎🤝☀️



May you feel extra cozy on this closest day to the sun. 💞 pic.twitter.com/aHXEqjzhj5 — Santa Cruz Museum (@SantaCruzMuseum) January 4, 2022

Though the year is still young, much is happening both locally and statewide. Lily Belli talks to a nutritionist about how to beat the post-gluttony bloat, Omicron continues its march and our partners at Cal Matters take a deep dive into the state’s drought issues.

Also stay tuned for Lookout’s continued coverage of the court proceedings stemming from the vandalism of the Black Lives Matter mural. We’ll have more details first thing tomorrow.

As coronavirus cases explode in California, next few weeks are ‘absolutely critical’

Health workers stand under umbrellas next to cars at a coronavirus testing site. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Cases spiking: California has reported a massive backlog of 237,084 new coronavirus cases, pushing the seven-day average of new infections to 50,267, a record high. See what else our partners at the Los Angeles Times have found out.

➤ Keeping healthy: As Omicron wave inundates California, here’s how you can protect yourself and others

Gut check: Holiday binging over, nutritionist Magali Brecke reminds us how food and wellness intersect

Magali Brecke’s recipes (Courtesy Liz Birnbaum)

I can’t believe I ate the whole thing: Brecke, a licensed acupuncturist, herbalist, and a functional nutritionist, talks about how being more mindful of how our intake can have far more impact than we often consider. Read more from Lookout’s Lily Belli here.

➤ More on food and drink: Find all of Lily’s columns here.

No, California’s drought isn’t over. Here’s why.

Dried mud and a stranded buoy are seen on the lakebed at Lake Oroville in June 2021. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

One more thing that’s not done: California today issued emergency drought rules aimed at wasteful water use. Although snowpack is 150% of average today, climatologists predict dry conditions for the rest of the season. And conservation still lags. Read Cal Matter’s analysis here.

➤ More coverage: California adopts drought rules outlawing water wasting, with fines of up to $500

And speaking of water, heads up:

Pipeline installation on Laurel Street for the Pure Water Soquel project continues weekdays, 7 a.m.–4 p.m. from Pacific Avenue, moving toward Front Street. Early this month, the pipeline work is expected to reach the Laurel Street Bridge. More at https://t.co/DGthBEyaBE pic.twitter.com/Z7jvPPTq8U — City of Santa Cruz (@CityofSantaCruz) January 4, 2022

California has a new COVID mortgage relief program. Here’s how to get help

Under Senate Bill 9, up to four new housing units could be allowed on a single property in certain neighborhoods that are currently zoned for standalone houses only. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Not all bad news: The state is launching its long-awaited mortgage relief program to help homeowners facing COVID-related money troubles. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the skinny on the rules.

More from here & elsewhere

➤ Alleged Capitola Mall bandits under arrest (Santa Cruz Sentinel)

➤ Bay Area weather: Showers trail off, another storm brewing for Friday (Mercury News)

➤ San Lorenzo River Pollution Lawsuit is Unlikely (Good Times)

➤ More than 600 S.F. teachers or aides absent, forcing district top brass to helm classrooms (San Francisco Chronicle)

➤ Long lines for student testing continue in Santa Cruz County (KSBW)

And that’s the way it was on this Tuesday. Have a cozy and happy evening. And, if you’re not already a member, consider supporting our journalism by doing just that.

Dan Evans

Executive Editor