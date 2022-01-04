LOOKOUT PM: Omicron, drought and post-holiday nutrition
Happy Tuesday evening, everybody. This is Dan Evans. As part of my New Year’s resolutions, I vowed to do more of the evening newsletters to allow my colleagues a bit more time to write, edit and otherwise make the Lookout experience spiffy.
But before we get to the news, here’s a bit of orbital trivia to warm up your soul on this (moderately) chilly day.
Though the year is still young, much is happening both locally and statewide. Lily Belli talks to a nutritionist about how to beat the post-gluttony bloat, Omicron continues its march and our partners at Cal Matters take a deep dive into the state’s drought issues.
Also stay tuned for Lookout’s continued coverage of the court proceedings stemming from the vandalism of the Black Lives Matter mural. We’ll have more details first thing tomorrow.
As coronavirus cases explode in California, next few weeks are ‘absolutely critical’
Cases spiking: California has reported a massive backlog of 237,084 new coronavirus cases, pushing the seven-day average of new infections to 50,267, a record high. See what else our partners at the Los Angeles Times have found out.
➤ Keeping healthy: As Omicron wave inundates California, here’s how you can protect yourself and others
Gut check: Holiday binging over, nutritionist Magali Brecke reminds us how food and wellness intersect
I can’t believe I ate the whole thing: Brecke, a licensed acupuncturist, herbalist, and a functional nutritionist, talks about how being more mindful of how our intake can have far more impact than we often consider. Read more from Lookout’s Lily Belli here.
➤ More on food and drink: Find all of Lily’s columns here.
UCSC’s year in review: giving voice to the challenges of our time
UCSC’s year in review: giving voice to the challenges of our time
With purpose-driven and persistent effort, UCSC sought to advance justice, push the envelope of knowledge, and advocate...
No, California’s drought isn’t over. Here’s why.
One more thing that’s not done: California today issued emergency drought rules aimed at wasteful water use. Although snowpack is 150% of average today, climatologists predict dry conditions for the rest of the season. And conservation still lags. Read Cal Matter’s analysis here.
➤ More coverage: California adopts drought rules outlawing water wasting, with fines of up to $500
And speaking of water, heads up:
California has a new COVID mortgage relief program. Here’s how to get help
Not all bad news: The state is launching its long-awaited mortgage relief program to help homeowners facing COVID-related money troubles. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the skinny on the rules.
The City of Santa Cruz welcomes holiday season shoppers and diners
The City of Santa Cruz welcomes holiday season shoppers and diners
Supporting local Santa Cruz businesses continues to be more important than ever. When it comes to buying gifts this...
More from here & elsewhere
➤ Alleged Capitola Mall bandits under arrest (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
➤ Bay Area weather: Showers trail off, another storm brewing for Friday (Mercury News)
➤ San Lorenzo River Pollution Lawsuit is Unlikely (Good Times)
➤ More than 600 S.F. teachers or aides absent, forcing district top brass to helm classrooms (San Francisco Chronicle)
➤ Long lines for student testing continue in Santa Cruz County (KSBW)
And that’s the way it was on this Tuesday. Have a cozy and happy evening. And, if you’re not already a member, consider supporting our journalism by doing just that.
Dan Evans
Executive Editor