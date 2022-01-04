Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
People wait in line to get tested for COVID-19 at Union Station on Monday. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
LOOKOUT PM: Omicron, drought and post-holiday nutrition

By Dan Evans
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Tuesday evening, everybody. This is Dan Evans. As part of my New Year’s resolutions, I vowed to do more of the evening newsletters to allow my colleagues a bit more time to write, edit and otherwise make the Lookout experience spiffy.

But before we get to the news, here’s a bit of orbital trivia to warm up your soul on this (moderately) chilly day.

Though the year is still young, much is happening both locally and statewide. Lily Belli talks to a nutritionist about how to beat the post-gluttony bloat, Omicron continues its march and our partners at Cal Matters take a deep dive into the state’s drought issues.

Also stay tuned for Lookout’s continued coverage of the court proceedings stemming from the vandalism of the Black Lives Matter mural. We’ll have more details first thing tomorrow.

As coronavirus cases explode in California, next few weeks are ‘absolutely critical’

Health workers stand under umbrellas next to cars at a coronavirus testing site. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Cases spiking: California has reported a massive backlog of 237,084 new coronavirus cases, pushing the seven-day average of new infections to 50,267, a record high. See what else our partners at the Los Angeles Times have found out.

Keeping healthy: As Omicron wave inundates California, here’s how you can protect yourself and others

Gut check: Holiday binging over, nutritionist Magali Brecke reminds us how food and wellness intersect

Magali Brecke's recipes
(Courtesy Liz Birnbaum)

I can’t believe I ate the whole thing: Brecke, a licensed acupuncturist, herbalist, and a functional nutritionist, talks about how being more mindful of how our intake can have far more impact than we often consider. Read more from Lookout’s Lily Belli here.

More on food and drink: Find all of Lily’s columns here.

No, California’s drought isn’t over. Here’s why.

Dried mud and a stranded buoy are seen on the lakebed at Lake Oroville in June 2021.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

One more thing that’s not done: California today issued emergency drought rules aimed at wasteful water use. Although snowpack is 150% of average today, climatologists predict dry conditions for the rest of the season. And conservation still lags. Read Cal Matter’s analysis here.

More coverage: California adopts drought rules outlawing water wasting, with fines of up to $500

And speaking of water, heads up:

California has a new COVID mortgage relief program. Here’s how to get help

A home for sale
Under Senate Bill 9, up to four new housing units could be allowed on a single property in certain neighborhoods that are currently zoned for standalone houses only.
(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Not all bad news: The state is launching its long-awaited mortgage relief program to help homeowners facing COVID-related money troubles. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times have the skinny on the rules.

More from here & elsewhere

Alleged Capitola Mall bandits under arrest (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
Bay Area weather: Showers trail off, another storm brewing for Friday (Mercury News)
San Lorenzo River Pollution Lawsuit is Unlikely (Good Times)
More than 600 S.F. teachers or aides absent, forcing district top brass to helm classrooms (San Francisco Chronicle)
Long lines for student testing continue in Santa Cruz County (KSBW)

And that’s the way it was on this Tuesday. Have a cozy and happy evening. And, if you’re not already a member, consider supporting our journalism by doing just that.

Dan Evans
Executive Editor

Dan Evans

Dan Evans is the Executive Editor of Lookout Local, bringing with him more than two decades of local news and journalism education experience. Most recently, he was a journalism professor at Florida International University in Miami and, prior to that, oversaw local coverage for the Los Angeles Times. He deeply believes a local publication should both explain and improve its community, and has pledged to do just that in Santa Cruz.

More from Dan Evans
