LOOKOUT PM: Vaccine updates, Soquel Drive improvements

More summer construction coming

Construction along Soquel Drive. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Cone Zone: Work on a heavily-traveled section of Soquel Drive is slated to start this summer. Though officials say it will improve commute times and relieve congestion, there will be some slowdowns during its 12 to 16-month construction timeframe. Lookout’s Grace Stetson fills us in on the details here.

➤ Earlier: 30-month construction project on Murray Street Bridge beginning soon

Where and how to get a test or a vaccine

Alameda County health workers prepare different sized syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a distribution clinic at St. Rose hospital in Hayward on Jan. 27, 2021. (Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

Update: Your weekly overview of COVID-19 vaccine progress and availability around Santa Cruz County, plus updates on booster shots, testing and more. See the details, complied by our staff, here.

➤ Infections spiking: Amid surging California numbers, Santa Cruz not immune: County sees highest daily case counts yet

Food Not Bombs protests removal

Keith McHenry, who helped found Food Not Bombs 42 years ago, at a protest in Santa Cruz on Jan. 11, 2022. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Upset about decision: The group, which has been around for more than four decades and has been handing out daily free meals since the beginning of the pandemic, protested its removal from a Santa Cruz city-owned parking lot Tuesday. City officials say the site, at Front and Laurel streets downtown, will soon be a construction site and it’s not safe for them to remain.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Santa Cruz tells Food Not Bombs it’s time to go: Lot 27 being cleared by city to make room for construction

More Omicron insights

COVID testing at Inspire Diagnostics’ Cabrillo College site. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Quickly contagious: Omicron can make you contagious before you test positive, which allows for its rapid spread. Check out more details from our partners at the Los Angeles Times here.

