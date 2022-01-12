Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A new can for food waste, complying with the new state law.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: New composting laws, mending fences, Omicron and school

By Dan Evans
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Wednesday evening, everybody. Hard to believe we’re already halfway through the week — and nearly the same for the month. January always seems to fly by, just a blur as we all get back into the swing of school and work.

But we sure do live in a beautiful place, no?

Without further ado, let’s get you caught up on the day’s news.

What to know as composting rollout begins in Santa Cruz County

Dumping food waste into a bin
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

New state law: Where does food waste go now? What counts as food waste, anyway? And will I get fined for putting it in the wrong bin? Lookout spoke to officials around the county to get answers to those questions and more. See the full report from Lookout’s Lily Belli here.

Food & Drink News: Read all of Lily’s columns here.

That smashed bridge over Highway 1 in Aptos is — finally — getting fixed

A view of Highway 1 from the broken fence in Aptos.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Four-plus years later: Nighttime commuters may be inconvenienced next week for the repairs, as both directions will need to be closed. The damage, caused by a storm, occurred in 2017. Lookout’s Max Chun looks into what took so long here.

How Santa Cruz County parents are navigating a return to school amid surge

Teacher Mary Flynn answering questions at Main Street Elementary School in Soquel.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz )

No easy call: Parents of students in K-12 schools are struggling to make decisions about what is best for their children as COVID-19 cases surge across the county and among students. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda checks in things here.

Climbing infections: Amid surging California numbers, Santa Cruz not immune: County sees highest daily case counts yet

With hospitals reeling, California tells COVID-positive medical workers to stay on the job

A nurse gives an interview outside a hospital
LAC + USC Medical Center nurse anesthetist Kelly Zhou (center) gives interviews after a news conference Tuesday in Los Angeles.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Necessary but dangerous? Experts say it’s a necessary solution to staffing shortages amid the ongoing surge of the Omicron variant, yet many workers say the policy could be dangerous. See what our partners at the Los Angeles Times found out here.

Celebrate the new year with Santa Cruz Symphony's "Rites of Passage"

Experience the magic of Rites of Passage presented by Santa Cruz Symphony, coming to the Santa Cruz Civic & Watsonville Mello Center for the Arts on January 15 & 16 in 2022.
Celebrate the new year with Santa Cruz Symphony's "Rites of Passage"

Presented by Santa Cruz Symphony

Join the Santa Cruz Symphony on January 15 & 16 as they celebrate the arrival of 2022 with a live show at the Santa Cruz...

ICYMI: Soquel Drive work scheduled for summer

Construction along Soquel Drive.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Summer project: A 5.6-mile stretch of Soquel Avenue/Drive from La Fonda Avenue in Santa Cruz to State Park Drive in Aptos will be worked on this summer. Officials say the planned improvements will make the trip faster and safer for drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians. But it will cause some delays during the 12 to 16-month project. Lookout’s Grace Stetson clues us in on the details here.

More construction: Coming soon: 30-month construction project on Murray Street Bridge

For SCCCU members, affordable financial services is not just a dream- it's a reality

SCCCU's Watsonville branch team
For SCCCU members, affordable financial services is not just a dream- it's a reality

Presented by Santa Cruz Community Credit Union

Whether it’s helping members get a new home or combating predatory lending with short-term, lost-cost loan options,...

More from here & elsewhere

Aptos postpones all indoor activities for remainder of week (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
San Jose leaders approve new COVID-19 booster shot mandate (Mercury News)
Famed Pliny the Younger beer launch delayed by weeks due to omicron surge (San Francisco Chronicle)
“Higher than normal” teacher absences reported at some Central Coast schools (KION)

And that’s the way it was on this Wednesday night. Take care and I’ll see you again tomorrow.

Dan Evans
Executive Editor

Dan Evans

Dan Evans is the Executive Editor of Lookout Local, bringing with him more than two decades of local news and journalism education experience. Most recently, he was a journalism professor at Florida International University in Miami and, prior to that, oversaw local coverage for the Los Angeles Times. He deeply believes a local publication should both explain and improve its community, and has pledged to do just that in Santa Cruz.

