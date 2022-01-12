LOOKOUT PM: New composting laws, mending fences, Omicron and school

Happy Wednesday evening, everybody. Hard to believe we’re already halfway through the week — and nearly the same for the month. January always seems to fly by, just a blur as we all get back into the swing of school and work.

What to know as composting rollout begins in Santa Cruz County

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

New state law: Where does food waste go now? What counts as food waste, anyway? And will I get fined for putting it in the wrong bin? Lookout spoke to officials around the county to get answers to those questions and more. See the full report from Lookout’s Lily Belli here.

That smashed bridge over Highway 1 in Aptos is — finally — getting fixed

A view of Highway 1 from the broken fence in Aptos. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Four-plus years later: Nighttime commuters may be inconvenienced next week for the repairs, as both directions will need to be closed. The damage, caused by a storm, occurred in 2017. Lookout’s Max Chun looks into what took so long here.

How Santa Cruz County parents are navigating a return to school amid surge

Teacher Mary Flynn answering questions at Main Street Elementary School in Soquel. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz )

No easy call: Parents of students in K-12 schools are struggling to make decisions about what is best for their children as COVID-19 cases surge across the county and among students. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda checks in things here.

With hospitals reeling, California tells COVID-positive medical workers to stay on the job

LAC + USC Medical Center nurse anesthetist Kelly Zhou (center) gives interviews after a news conference Tuesday in Los Angeles. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Necessary but dangerous? Experts say it’s a necessary solution to staffing shortages amid the ongoing surge of the Omicron variant, yet many workers say the policy could be dangerous. See what our partners at the Los Angeles Times found out here.

ICYMI: Soquel Drive work scheduled for summer

Construction along Soquel Drive. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Summer project: A 5.6-mile stretch of Soquel Avenue/Drive from La Fonda Avenue in Santa Cruz to State Park Drive in Aptos will be worked on this summer. Officials say the planned improvements will make the trip faster and safer for drivers, transit riders, cyclists and pedestrians. But it will cause some delays during the 12 to 16-month project. Lookout’s Grace Stetson clues us in on the details here.

