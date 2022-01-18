Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The temporary evacuation site at Depot Park was closed Tuesday.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
LOOKOUT PM: County strike looms, unhoused camp closes, overpass repair begins

By Dan Evans
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Tuesday evening, everybody. Though the workweek may be a bit shorter than usual due to the holiday, the news never stops around here. Let’s jump right into it, shall we?

County workers set to strike next week

Members of SEIU Local 521 gathered outside the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday supporting a strike if demands were not met.
Members of SEIU Local 521 gathered outside the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday supporting a strike if demands were not met.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Picket signs being readied: During a virtual news conference Tuesday evening, leaders from SEIU 521 — which represents county nurses, social workers and public works employees, among others — said negotiations over salaries and working continues have stalled, and members are ready to walk off the job starting Jan. 25. Workers rejected the county’s “Last, Best and Final Offer” last week, setting up the showdown. Look for the full story bright and early tomorrow.

From December: County workers inch closer to striking after 93.5% vote to approve walkout

City closing temporary unhoused site at Depot Park

On Jan. 13, the city noticed the residents of the Depot Park temporary evacuation site to vacate by Jan. 18.
On Jan. 13, the city noticed the residents of the Depot Park temporary evacuation site to vacate by Jan. 18. City staff was on site on Monday and Tuesday to help people move their belongings.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Moving again: The city-run encampment at Santa Cruz’s Depot Park was set to close Tuesday, requiring between 30 and 35 unhoused residents to move. The city said it needs the space for increased COVID-19 testing capacity, as a testing venue is also operating on the site. Lookout’s Grace Stetson has more details here.

More on the unhoused: Santa Cruz tells Food Not Bombs it’s time to go: Lot 27 being cleared by city to make room for construction

Highway 1 closures begin tonight in Aptos as crews repair bridge

The Aptos bridge over Highway 1 damaged in 2017 storms is finally set to be repaired.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Finally: Crews will shut the northbound lanes overnight Tuesday and Wednesday and the southbound lanes overnight Thursday for a long-overdue fix on fencing and railings damaged during 2017 winter storms. See more details here.

Earlier: That smashed bridge over Highway 1 in Aptos is finally getting fixed

‘A day on, not a day off’: Volunteering on MLK Day

Matt Plumb cleans the Chinese memorial gate at Evergreen Cemetery in Santa Cruz on Jan. 17, 2022.
(Amber De Vos / For Lookout Santa Cruz)

Taking pride in the community: Solo and in groups, Santa Cruzans took to heart a day of service to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. See the words and photos here.

5 things to know about ordering free COVID tests (starting today)

Boxes of iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test kits
The federal government has created a website to order at-home COVID-19 tests. You can start ordering them Tuesday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Test by mail: The website to order free rapid coronavirus tests went live on Tuesday, ahead of its scheduled Wednesday launch. Here’s what you need to know — via our partners at the Los Angeles Times — about ordering at-home COVID-19 tests through the federal government’s website.

And that’s the way it was on this Tuesday night. Be well everyone!

Dan Evans
Executive Editor

Dan Evans

Dan Evans is the Executive Editor of Lookout Local, bringing with him more than two decades of local news and journalism education experience. Most recently, he was a journalism professor at Florida International University in Miami and, prior to that, oversaw local coverage for the Los Angeles Times. He deeply believes a local publication should both explain and improve its community, and has pledged to do just that in Santa Cruz.

More from Dan Evans
