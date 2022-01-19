LOOKOUT PM: ‘Substantial Exposure’ explained, stab victim’s sister files complaint

Happy Wednesday evening, everybody. It’s been a newsy one.

Meanwhile, word came this morning that the sister of the slain Aptos High student who was picking her brother up from school that day, but was late to arrive, has filed an official complaint against the Pajaro Valley School District.

Next step in keeping Santa Cruz schools going: ‘Substantial Exposure’

What we know about that new protocol: As COVID-19 continues to challenge school districts’ responses to unprecedented rates of transmission in their communities, they continue to adjust protocol in order to be able to keep schools open. More from Hillary Ojeda here.

Sister of Aptos High stabbing victim files claim, critical of preparedness, response

School response details: A formal complaint from Alexa Sarabia Aguilar says the Pajaro Valley Unified School District and Aptos High were not prepared for the events that led to the death of her younger brother, and mishandled the response that might’ve saved his life that day in August. Hillary Ojeda has the details here.

Growing signs that Omicron is leveling off in California

The good news: While California continues to see disturbing rises in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, there are some early signs the Omicron wave is slowing. More from the LA Times here.

County at an impasse: Union workers say they’re set to strike next week; management says deal is fair

The latest: During a virtual news conference Tuesday evening, leaders of SEIU Local 521 — which represents public health and social workers and public works employees, among others — said Santa Cruz County leaders had forced their hand by refusing to negotiate in good faith. County officials counter that the deal, which includes an 8% raise over three years, is fair. More from Dan Evans here.



ICYMI: City closing temporary unhoused site at Depot Park

The what: The city-run encampment at Santa Cruz’s Depot Park was set to close Tuesday, requiring between 30 and 35 unhoused residents to move. The city said it needs the space for increased COVID-19 testing capacity, with a testing venue also operating on the site. More from Grace Stetson here.

Inside Lookout: Upcoming food newsletter, Unsung Santa Cruz, & welcoming interns

A word from the Doctor: Lookout founder and CEO Ken Doctor shared the latest and greatest from behind the curtain here in Santa Cruz. Hint: A regular dose of Unsungs to begin with. More from Ken here.



