The scene at Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Detroit-style pizza, harbor damage mostly fixed

By Dan Evans
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Friday evening, everybody. The Lookout crew hopes you had a productive, if short, week. Weather this weekend looks to be sunny and mild, so get yourself outside and enjoy the beauty of the place we call home.

To ease you into the weekend, let’s take a look at some of the events du jour:

Detroit-style pizza in Scotts Valley and a sneak peek at Humble Sea Tavern

The crispy "cheese crown" is a hallmark of the Pizza Series' Detroit-style pizzas.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

EATERS DIGEST: Lily Belli heads north for a pizza pop-up in Scotts Valley and a local beer empire’s reboot of Felton’s Cremer House, and also checks in with brewers about why the cost of your favorite pints might be going up. See her latest here.

Santa Cruz Harbor back on solid footing post-tsunami, but long-term repairs loom

The scene at Santa Cruz Harbor on Jan. 15, 2022, after a tsunami caused some flooding in the parking lots.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Back in action: Though last Saturday’s surge caused limited damage to Santa Cruz Harbor, and much has already been repaired, officials estimated the total bill at $6.5 million. Lookout’s Max Chun has the details.

ICYMI: Composting questions answered: What you need to know

Raw materials are dumped into feedstock compost at Recology Blossom Valley Organics
A trailer dumps raw materials to be turned into feedstock compost at Recology Blossom Valley Organics.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

New laws: Lookout reached out to leaders at the city of Santa Cruz, Watsonville and GreenWaste Recovery, which services the rest of Santa Cruz County, with logistical questions about the local rollout, and the answers vary widely based on location and service provider. Check out the details from our Lily Belli here.

Omicron wave could be waning, according to the White House

Omicron
(Via Pixabay)

The coronavirus surge caused by the Omicron variant looks to be on the decline in some parts of the country, White House officials said Friday. See what our partners at the Los Angeles Times found out here.

Meat Loaf, thunderous ‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer, dies at 74

The late singer and actor Meat Loaf
(Via Facebook)

An appreciation: Singer and actor Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out of Hell” album became a classic-rock staple topped only by his unlikely 1993 comeback, died on Friday at 74. See the obituary from our Los Angeles Times partners here.

That’s the way it was for this Friday. Have a wonderful weekend everyone!

Dan Evans
Executive Editor

Dan Evans

Dan Evans is the Executive Editor of Lookout Local, bringing with him more than two decades of local news and journalism education experience. Most recently, he was a journalism professor at Florida International University in Miami and, prior to that, oversaw local coverage for the Los Angeles Times. He deeply believes a local publication should both explain and improve its community, and has pledged to do just that in Santa Cruz.

