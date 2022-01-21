LOOKOUT PM: Detroit-style pizza, harbor damage mostly fixed
Happy Friday evening, everybody. The Lookout crew hopes you had a productive, if short, week. Weather this weekend looks to be sunny and mild, so get yourself outside and enjoy the beauty of the place we call home.
To ease you into the weekend, let’s take a look at some of the events du jour:
Detroit-style pizza in Scotts Valley and a sneak peek at Humble Sea Tavern
EATERS DIGEST: Lily Belli heads north for a pizza pop-up in Scotts Valley and a local beer empire’s reboot of Felton’s Cremer House, and also checks in with brewers about why the cost of your favorite pints might be going up. See her latest here.
➤ More Eaters: View all of Lily’s columns here
Santa Cruz Harbor back on solid footing post-tsunami, but long-term repairs loom
Back in action: Though last Saturday’s surge caused limited damage to Santa Cruz Harbor, and much has already been repaired, officials estimated the total bill at $6.5 million. Lookout’s Max Chun has the details.
➤ Last Saturday: Volcanic eruption creates tsunami-related flooding in Santa Cruz
ICYMI: Composting questions answered: What you need to know
New laws: Lookout reached out to leaders at the city of Santa Cruz, Watsonville and GreenWaste Recovery, which services the rest of Santa Cruz County, with logistical questions about the local rollout, and the answers vary widely based on location and service provider. Check out the details from our Lily Belli here.
You can help protect redwoods today: preserving the gateway to Big Basin by January 31
Omicron wave could be waning, according to the White House
The coronavirus surge caused by the Omicron variant looks to be on the decline in some parts of the country, White House officials said Friday. See what our partners at the Los Angeles Times found out here.
UCSC’s year in review: giving voice to the challenges of our time
Meat Loaf, thunderous ‘Bat Out of Hell’ singer, dies at 74
An appreciation: Singer and actor Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out of Hell” album became a classic-rock staple topped only by his unlikely 1993 comeback, died on Friday at 74. See the obituary from our Los Angeles Times partners here.
More from here & elsewhere
➤ Aptos park memorial planned for fallen deputy Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
➤ Authorities now say man police killed at SFO was carrying 2 airsoft guns (San Fransisco Chronicle)
➤ California teens could soon get COVID-19 vaccine without parental permission (Mercury News)
➤ Semitruck leads officers on pursuit after hit and run in Santa Cruz (KBSW)
That’s the way it was for this Friday. Have a wonderful weekend everyone!
