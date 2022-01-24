LOOKOUT PM: Adios to another downtown institution, PVUSD addresses teacher shortage

We have officially made it past another Monday, everybody. Hallelujah!

Soif closing: ‘Wow, that was a great 20 years’

(Via Soif Instagram)

Another downtown restaurant closure: While Patrice Boyle takes a bow, continues to manage La Posta and tries to spend some more time at home, a mystery longtime local restaurateur, who is said to be well known, will take over the downtown Santa Cruz restaurant as the retail wine business continues on its own. Lily Belli with the scoop here.

PVUSD addresses teacher vacancies in wake of complaint

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

It also vows to keep hunting for new classroom leaders: After complaints were filed in November about the impact of teacher vacancies in the district, administrators filed a formal report detailing how many of the jobs had been filled and what they have been doing to recruit. More from Hillary Ojeda here.

Good news on Big Sur wildfire: Burn zone not as large as originally feared

(Via Pacific Gas & Electric)

Burn scar adjustment: Officials originally estimated the rare January wildfire had burned 1,500 acres, but on Monday adjusted the burn zone to about 700 acres. More from the LA Times here.



Supreme Court signals it could outlaw most affirmative action at universities

(Via Pixabay)

Conservative decision ahead? The Supreme Court takes on affirmative action, and its conservative justices might be ready to forbid race as a factor in admissions to universities — though the effect in California could be limited. The LA Times explores further.

What you need to know before going to Yosemite and other national parks in 2022

(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Know before you go: With demand surging at national parks amid the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s a look at parks in California, Arizona and Utah. These tips could save your winter, spring or summer trip. The LA Times has more here.



Can 49ers fans take over Rams stadium again?

Red & Gold in LA: The Rams will host the NFC championship game but they may not have home field advantage if San Francisco 49ers take over SoFi Stadium again. The Times with more here.

ICYMI: Our affordability reporter’s continuing saga

(Candy Briones/Cali Caricature)

From landing pad to uncertainty in six months: With the future unclear yet again, will our Grace Stetson have to return to the endless Craigslist and Facebook searches she long ago came to dread? Come along on our affordability correspondent’s latest quixotic journey through the rental market.

