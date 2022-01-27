LOOKOUT PM: An epic Santa Cruz party, opening up Big Basin
Happy Thursday evening, everybody, or as I like to call it: “Baby Friday.” All of us at Lookout hope your week has been as pleasant as the weather.
In health (but not COVID) news: a nonprofit attempting to form a healthcare district to take over the Watsonville Community Hospital — currently in bankruptcy proceedings — moved a step closer to its goal today. The bill that would form the district, sponsored by state Sen. John Laird, passed a floor vote of the Assembly 62-0. It now heads to the Senate for a similar vote.
On to the rest of the headlines:
Pranksters, LSD and the Dead: Ken Babbs was there at Santa Cruz County’s most famous (or infamous) party
Acid test: Ken Kesey, Neal Cassady and the crew immortalized in “The Electric Kool Aid Acid Test,” not to mention the band that became the Grateful Dead, got the party started at Ken Babbs’ Soquel digs. And it’s all in Babbs’ new book, which he’ll discuss in an upcoming Bookshop Santa Cruz event. See the crazy details from Lookout’s Wallace Baine here.
➤ More Wallace: See his columns and articles here.
Why a Boulder Creek land purchase has conservationists so excited
Gateway: The Sempervirens Fund is closing in on a purchase of a 153-acre property near Big Basin Redwoods State Park — a development that could reopen at least part of the region devastated by the CZU Lightning Complex fire in 2020. Lookout contributor Jacob Pierce has the details.
TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER CLICK HERE
BOLO Best Bets: Get all jazzed up as the calendar heads to February
Set for the weekend: Check out the rundown of things to do in Santa Cruz County — from live music to art to things to do with the kids. All of it curated by your dedicated BOLO staff. See the details here.
➤ More listings: See our full calendar of events here.
UCSC’s year in review: giving voice to the challenges of our time
UCSC’s year in review: giving voice to the challenges of our time
With purpose-driven and persistent effort, UCSC sought to advance justice, push the envelope of knowledge, and advocate...
COVID-19 updates in Santa Cruz County
Latest stats: While Santa Cruz County’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise, the rate has somewhat slowed. As of today, the 14-day average was 113%, below last week’s figure of 295%. Though significantly lower, that number prior to the Omicron surge was often in the single digits. See the rest of the data here.
➤ More info: Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times
LEARN MORE ABOUT STUDENT ACCESS
ICYMI: How Santa Cruz County’s public schools have avoided the higher absence rates, sickouts seen elsewhere
Positive news: While Santa Cruz County public schools have taken on the burden of teaching students in person during a pandemic, they’ve managed to avoid challenges such as sickouts and abnormally high absence rates seen in other parts of the country. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda looks into why.
Cannabis social equity programs leave many California entrepreneurs demoralized, depleted
Cut out: The promise of “social equity” has been a key narrative tied to California’s legalized pot industry. So far, efforts have been mired by costly delays. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times look into the issue.
Avoiding real estate FOMO: the benefits of a realtor search engine
Avoiding real estate FOMO: the benefits of a realtor search engine
Join Anne Lipman from Schooner Realty to learn all about the variety of benefits that accompany using a real estate...
More from here & elsewhere
➤ Bay Area journalist sues Oakland Police over tear gas used during George Floyd protests (San Francisco Chronicle)
➤ Colorado Fire: Containment reaches 65% as drier weather, lower humidity anticipated Thursday night (The Mercury News)
➤ The Fake Fur and Real Benefits of Stuffed-Animal Therapy (Good Times)
➤ Woman involved in shooting at CHP officers in Scotts Valley arrested: CHP (KSBW)
➤ Santa Cruz County public defender reveals July 1 transition plan (Santa Cruz Sentinel)
That is all for this Thursday night. See you back here tomorrow to close down this week.
Dan Evans
Executive Editor