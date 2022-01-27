LOOKOUT PM: An epic Santa Cruz party, opening up Big Basin

Happy Thursday evening, everybody, or as I like to call it: “Baby Friday.” All of us at Lookout hope your week has been as pleasant as the weather.

The Surfer’s Walk

Some walk alone and others walk with a buddy, but they’re all excited when the surf is like it was today at Steamer Lane pic.twitter.com/zreK7K7HDN — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) January 27, 2022

In health (but not COVID) news: a nonprofit attempting to form a healthcare district to take over the Watsonville Community Hospital — currently in bankruptcy proceedings — moved a step closer to its goal today. The bill that would form the district, sponsored by state Sen. John Laird, passed a floor vote of the Assembly 62-0. It now heads to the Senate for a similar vote.

On to the rest of the headlines:



Pranksters, LSD and the Dead: Ken Babbs was there at Santa Cruz County’s most famous (or infamous) party

Ken Babbs with a trombone and furry friend with the Merry Prankster bus “Furthur.” (Via Ken Babbs)

Acid test: Ken Kesey, Neal Cassady and the crew immortalized in “The Electric Kool Aid Acid Test,” not to mention the band that became the Grateful Dead, got the party started at Ken Babbs’ Soquel digs. And it’s all in Babbs’ new book, which he’ll discuss in an upcoming Bookshop Santa Cruz event. See the crazy details from Lookout’s Wallace Baine here.

Why a Boulder Creek land purchase has conservationists so excited

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Gateway: The Sempervirens Fund is closing in on a purchase of a 153-acre property near Big Basin Redwoods State Park — a development that could reopen at least part of the region devastated by the CZU Lightning Complex fire in 2020. Lookout contributor Jacob Pierce has the details.

BOLO Best Bets: Get all jazzed up as the calendar heads to February

(Via Kuumbwa Jazz )

Set for the weekend: Check out the rundown of things to do in Santa Cruz County — from live music to art to things to do with the kids. All of it curated by your dedicated BOLO staff. See the details here.

Mardiros Ebrahamian, 82, gets a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot this month in La Cañada Flintridge. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Latest stats: While Santa Cruz County’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to rise, the rate has somewhat slowed. As of today, the 14-day average was 113%, below last week’s figure of 295%. Though significantly lower, that number prior to the Omicron surge was often in the single digits. See the rest of the data here.

ICYMI: How Santa Cruz County’s public schools have avoided the higher absence rates, sickouts seen elsewhere

Parents and children form lines to check for student names on a COVID health clearance list at Lankershim Elementary School in North Hollywood. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Positive news: While Santa Cruz County public schools have taken on the burden of teaching students in person during a pandemic, they’ve managed to avoid challenges such as sickouts and abnormally high absence rates seen in other parts of the country. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda looks into why.

Cannabis social equity programs leave many California entrepreneurs demoralized, depleted

Ingrid Archie, 40, once dreamed of opening a cannabis shop in South L.A. But the process ultimately left her feeling demoralized. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Cut out: The promise of “social equity” has been a key narrative tied to California’s legalized pot industry. So far, efforts have been mired by costly delays. Our partners at the Los Angeles Times look into the issue.

