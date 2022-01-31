Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
LOS ANGELES,
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Mixed bag of emotions as UCSC students return to campus

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Monday evening, and final day of January, everybody.

Students trickled back onto the UC Santa Cruz campus Monday and our Hillary Ojeda and Kevin Painchaud were up on the hill taking in the scene. More on that below.

On the K-12 front, Hillary and Kevin also got a front-row seat recently to how social emotional learning plays out around the county. It’s become an increasingly important piece of the equation since the pandemic began, and well worth knowing more about.

To the headlines ...

‘I love it, but I hate it’: Return to UCSC campus a mix of ups and downs

A student walks to class on the first day back on campus for the winter quarter on Jan. 31, 2022.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Mixed emotions: Students who were back on the UC Santa Cruz campus on Monday morning expressed excitement, concern, encouragement and frustration. After two weeks of remote classes due to a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by Omicron, some students felt more options for remote learning should be available while others felt the university was doing the best it could. Hillary Ojeda was there to take in the scene.

UC return to campus riven by conflicting pressures over in-person vs. remote classes

Students, faculty and others walk down a campus path at University of California-Irvine
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Divided opinions: Conflicting pressures grow at University of California campuses over whether to continue offering remote learning options amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. Some student groups are planning walkouts. More from the LA Times here.

What is social emotional learning?

Branciforte Middle School Principal Casey O'Brien reads worksheets for a social emotional learning lesson
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz )

An up-close look: Education agencies across the country have been working for years to implement social emotional learning programs in K-12 schools. At Branciforte Middle School earlier this month, one SEL lesson taught students how to manage conflicts. Teachers and parents hope lessons like these will help students excel academically and personally. A closer look by our Hillary Ojeda.

Roaring Camp Railroad’s stance on the proposed abandonment of the Felton Branch Rail Line

Newsom, S.F. and L.A. mayors get blowback for maskless photos

Magic Johnson and California Gov. Gavin Newsom during the NFC Championship Game
(Via Twitter)

Caught with their masks down again: Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti are facing criticism after they were photographed Sunday without face masks at the NFC Championship Game at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium. More from the Times here.

Why Neil Young did society a big favor by targeting Joe Rogan’s COVID lies

Neil Young
(Neil Young Archives on Instagram)

Analysis: Young, 76, specifically targeted his protest at Spotify’s marquee podcaster, Joe Rogan, who has been a prime purveyor of dangerous COVID-19 information, according to LA Times’ columnist Michael Hiltzik.

ALSO: Joe Rogan forces Spotify into a tightrope act akin to Netflix, Facebook (NBC News)

Moving toward a zero textbook cost model at Cabrillo College

30% of Cabrillo College's courses are now designated as a part of California's Zero Textbook Cost (ZTC) initiative, with an emphasis placed open educational resources, digital textbooks and other no-cost materials.
California moves forward on plans to shut down death row

SAN QUENTIN, CALIFORNIA

Death to death row? The Condemned Inmate Transfer Pilot Program has moved more than 100 people off of death row at San Quentin State Prison and the California Central Women’s Facility and into other housing locations, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. More from the Times here.

More from here & elsewhere

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Cruz Mountains (Sentinel)
Death penalty off the table for Steven Carrillo’s federal capital murder case (Sentinel)
Calif. Assembly passes bill giving fast-food workers more power (SF Gate)
‘Entitled’ tech millionaire clashes with Hawaii locals over shoreline access (SF Gate)
Here we go again: Winter storm to wreak havoc for 2,000 miles (USA Today)
Two Beijing locals got Covid. Their contact tracing illustrated the city’s wealth gap (NBC News)

That is all for this Monday night. Please support our journalism with your pocketbook if you can — we need you.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Bay Federal raises nearly $11,000 for Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Check Presentation
Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

