LOOKOUT PM: Greenway initiative, low-income broadband access

Supervisors to study Greenway initiative before adopting it or placing it on the June ballot

Next steps: The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to study an initiative that, if passed, would change the county’s General Plan away from using the Santa Cruz Branch Line for rail and toward a bike-and-pedestrian path. The measure, which county officials certified Monday, must either be placed on the June ballot or adopted without a countywide vote after the report is completed next month. Lookout’s Max Chun gets us on track here.

➤ Explainer: What’s railbanking, and why are Santa Cruz transit experts discussing it?

A new steward: ‘Gateway to Big Basin’ property sold to conservation nonprofit

Sale completed: The Sempervirens Fund announced Tuesday it had completed the $2.4 million purchase of 153 acres along Highway 236 in Boulder Creek, with the aim of donating the land to California State Parks and speeding the reopening of fire-scarred Big Basin Redwoods State Park. Read more on the details here.

➤ Earlier: Why a Boulder Creek land purchase has conservationists so excited

$500K grant to expand broadband access to as many as 4,000 low-income families

Mario Ramirez Garcia, 10, attends online class in the bedroom he shares with his sister on April 23, 2021. “It’s funner in real school,” said Mario of distance learning. (Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

Expanding access: On Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors announced an expanded partnership with Cruzio Internet, with the goal of providing low- and no-cost broadband to up to 4,000 households by the end of 2022. Our Grace Stetson has the details here.

➤ More information: Free broadband service is available to many Californians. Here’s how to apply

ICYMI: ‘I love it, but I hate it’: Return to UCSC campus a mix of ups and downs

A student walks to class on the first day back on campus for the winter quarter on Jan. 31, 2022. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Back to class: Students who were back on the UC Santa Cruz campus on Monday morning expressed excitement, concern, encouragement and frustration. After two weeks of remote classes due to a surge in COVID-19 cases caused by Omicron, some students felt more options for remote learning should be available while others felt the university was doing the best it could. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda looks into things here.

Why single-payer health care died in the California Legislature, again

Lawmakers on the Assembly floor on Jan. 31, 2022. (Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / CalMatters)

No vote: A bill for single-payer health care in California didn’t even get a vote in the state Assembly after its author couldn’t round up enough support before Monday’s deadline. Advocates are incensed. Our partners at CalMatters get the details here.



