LOOKOUT PM: Still COVID clues when we flush? A predator reprieve in Bonny Doon

Santa Cruz back to wastewater testing in hopes of creating better virus surveillance

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Flushing COVID away: Consistent wastewater testing begins again this week in Santa Cruz in an effort to know more earlier about local COVID trends. How does the testing work and how might it help track the virus faster? Max Chun with those answers here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: They’re testing your what? Wastewater plays growing role in search for COVID-19 countywide (Lookout)



Appeals court orders pause on the placement of a sexually violent predator in Santa Cruz County

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What it means: An appellate court has blocked the placement of Michale Cheek, a man diagnosed as a sexually violent predator, in a Bonny Doon home pending a ruling on the matter. A Santa Cruz judge approved of the placement in November but then issued a stay. Hillary Ojeda with more here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: A test of ‘Bonny Doon Strong’: Why a ‘sexually violent predator’ should not be this community’s next battle (Lookout)

(Kaiser Permanente)

The latest: As of Wednesday, 73.1% of Santa Cruz County residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a slight increase from the week prior. More on the available data here.

Here we take the words ‘Eat Local’ seriously

13 products you can grab at the store today: Santa Cruz County is ridiculously fortunate when it comes to locally-produced products that you can pick up at pretty much any grocery store you shop at. There are too many to list but here are some definite favorites. Lily Belli with her rundown of favorites here.

➤ LILY’S LATEST NEWSLETTER: Lily Belli on Food: Meaty masterpieces, family dinner challenges, Funk’s Franks fundraising, and … text me

COVID remains the most formidable, frightening foe at Beijing Olympics

(Via Pixabay)

Winter Olympics ahead: Olympic athletes are coping with intense anxiety over COVID test results, with positive results a constant threat to knock them out of competition. More from the LA Times here.

➤ ALSO: Olympics lose their way through grotesque growth and small-minded leadership (Helene Elliott of the LA Times)



(Via Pixabay)

What we know: State Sen. Anthony Portantino decided to introduce another gun safety bill this year in response to the Nov. 30 school shooting that left four dead and seven injured in Oxford, Michigan. More from the Times here.

ICYMI: Are Santa Cruzans dividing up their lots?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

SB 9’s beginnings: Senate Bill 9, signed into law last fall by Gov. Gavin Newsom, allows California homeowners and property owners to either subdivide their lots or build duplexes. The law officially went into effect Jan. 1 — but how much of an impact has it made locally, if at all? Grace Stetson with the details here.



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Colorado Fire off the coast of Big Sur 100% contained as another wildfire reported along Highway 1 (Sentinel)

➤ Supervisors approve plan to increase internet access for rural residents (Pajaronian)

➤ Gilroy feuds over the installation of a ‘symbol of white supremacy’ downtown (SF Gate)

➤ Maskless California students kicked out of class say Gavin Newsom inspired them (SF Gate)

➤ Boosted Americans 97 times less likely to die of virus than unvaccinated (USA Today)

➤ Jerry Jones on Flores’ lawsuit vs. NFL: ‘We can do better’ (USA Today)

