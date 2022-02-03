LOOKOUT PM: The roar of an RTC meeting & First Friday returns

Happy Thursday evening, everybody.

There was a seriously long meeting today to discuss one of this county’s most favorite issues to tussle over — and I’m pretty sure you’re on track with what that topic was.

More on that and the other top stories du jour below as we get straight to the headlines ...



Freight abandonment discussion on Felton line stirs passions at RTC

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Also, kibosh put on pro-rail ballot measure: The Regional Transportation Commission on Thursday heard hours of staff reports and public comments regarding the possible closure of the Felton line to freight in order to save up to $65 million in repair costs. No action was taken, but RTC staff said they would continue working with the line’s owner, Roaring Camp, on a solution to the issue. Dan Evans with the details here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: How Santa Cruz’s rail-trail debate created a standoff with Roaring Camp (Lookout)



SoFi security in question as Super Bowl approaches: Apparent beating of 49ers fan was kept secret for days

Delay of game: It took three days and an inquiry from The Times before authorities in Inglewood confirmed the SoFi Stadium incident that left a man in a coma. Public relations experts talk about the perfect storm as LA’s Super Bowl moment arrives. More from the Times here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: 49ers fan in coma after apparent beating outside SoFi Stadium during NFC championship (The Times)

After years of cuts, California could provide school buses for all kids

(Los Angeles Times)

Back on the bus: The bill under consideration would provide state funding for daily transportation for all of California’s 6 million K-12 students starting next year. More from the Times.

Free money: California offers up to $225 to open a college savings fund for a child

(Via Pixabay)

A key savings plan: To help less affluent families save for college, California’s ScholarShare 529 plan is again offering up to $225 in grants. Here’s how to apply via the Times.

How climate change is threatening the future of the Winter Olympics

(Via Pixabay)

Warming world reality: American athletes headed for Beijing might not be formally educated in climatology or conversant in all the relevant political arguments. Their concerns might not compare to widespread heat waves, droughts and flooding. But they have a ground-level view of climate trends and can see firsthand the impact of global warming. More from the Times here.

First Friday, a Prankster and tunes to disperse the Omicron mists

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

BOLO Best Bets: The news on the Omicron front is promising, but Friday offers an intriguing test to see if Santa Cruz’s arts audiences are ready to get away from their screens and back out in the world. First Friday will include a number of venues open to the curious, some with live entertainment and most with a promise to engage personally with artists. Wallace Baine & friends with your weekend fix.

That’s it for this Thursday night. See you back here tomorrow to close down this first week of February in grand style.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor