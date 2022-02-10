LOOKOUT PM: Appellate court hands UCSC a victory; St. Valentine’s Day ideas

Happy Thursday evening, everybody. Your Lookout crew hopes the week has been a good one. Before get on to the headlines, a bit about an upcoming series.

COMING SUNDAY: We live in paradise and yet so many in our midst live a chaotic existence we strain to comprehend. Why are so many people living on the streets? Why can’t a smart, compassionate community like this agree on solutions? How can the system be so seemingly broken? Lookout talks to those whose job it is to solve the unhoused crisis and examines the myriad reasons we haven’t gotten further on what many believe to be the most intractable issue of our generation.

Appellate court ruling a victory for UCSC in Student Housing West Project but two lawsuits ongoing

The southern corner of the East Meadow, at UCSC, is one of two sites proposed for development as part of Student Housing West. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Not done yet: This latest decision, while a victory for UC Santa Cruz, doesn’t mean the university can move forward with a large on-campus housing project, known as Student Housing West. Two lawsuits pending against the project mean it’s still on hold. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda has the details here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: UCSC’s Student Housing West hit with second lawsuit as history repeats for long-delayed project

BOLO Best Bets: Show some love for Beethoven, iconic art and tasty treats

Get your plans ready: If you want to use this weekend as an opportunity to get out of the house and enjoy some performances or other cultural activities, we’re not going to hold you back. This weekend is a great time to check on the latest offerings at the Museum of Art & History or to get swept up in the majesty of Beethoven with the Santa Cruz Symphony. Check out all of the ideas Wallace Baine and the BOLO crew have cooked up here.

➤ More ideas: Check out the full listings of events and other things to do

Valentine’s Day: The extravagant, the low-key, and the socially distant

A woman heads to her car with a floral arrangement after shopping in downtown L.A.'s Flower District. Some of the ramifications of last year’s COVID-19 shutdowns are still being felt in the flower world, according to industry experts. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Feb. 14 is coming: Not sure what to do for the day of lovers? Lookout’s Max Chun takes a look at various options available for a fun day or evening around Santa Cruz. See his curated list here.

Nurse Christopher King prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to 8-year-old Niko Barner. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Latest info: This week, cases began trending downward for the first time since the Omicron surge began. Last week, the 14-day average was down to plus-21%, and now that number has gone down to negative-8%. County data showed that 31 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, down from 34 a day earlier. The total number of COVID pandemic deaths in Santa Cruz County remains at 239. Click here for info on how to get a shot or a test.

➤ More COVID coverage: How Santa Cruz County’s public schools have avoided the higher absence rates, sickouts seen elsewhere

Huntington Beach oil spill inspires legislation to ban California offshore drilling

Container ships and an oil derrick line the horizon as an oil spill cleanup crew member walks along the beach looking for damage from the spill off Huntington Beach in October. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Clean it up: Alarmed by damage caused by a major oil spill off the Huntington Beach coast in October, an Orange County legislator on Wednesday introduced a bill to end offshore oil production from rigs in California-controlled waters by 2024, a proposal sure to face fierce opposition and potential legal challenges from the petroleum industry. Read more from our partners at the Los Angeles Times here.

ICYMI: Masks off again: Santa Cruz County to align with state next week as Omicron tapers off

Masked people shop in Santa Cruz County (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Off again: Vaccinated individuals will no longer be required to wear masks indoors as of next Wednesday; the mandate remains in place for those who haven’t been vaccinated and in K-12 schools, health care settings and on public transit. Get more of the details here.



