LOS ANGELES,
(Via Pixabay)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: You will love this edition because that’s what this day is for

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Monday evening, everybody. I hope you are enjoying this Valentine’s holiday with someone special.

But I also hope you’re remembering this: Every day should be one filled with love. So save some for tomorrow too.

In case you missed them earlier, we had a few fun features on offer to mark the occasion from our Max Chun, a man of many talents whether it’s with espresso art expressionism or providing a fun couples cheatsheet good for any day, not just this one.

To the headlines ...

California school mask mandate will remain in place through at least Feb. 28

Los Angeles

A few extra weeks: California will keep its indoor mask mandate for K-12 schools in place at least through the end of the month, the state’s top health official said Monday, even as it moves this week to relax face covering rules in other settings. More from the LA Times here.

PREVIOUSLY: Masks off again: Santa Cruz County to align with state next week as Omicron tapers off (Lookout)

Western megadrought is worst in 1,200 years, intensified by climate change, study finds

tree stumps stick out of the parched earth in the ghost town of St. Thomas, Nevada
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Even more new records: The extreme dryness that has ravaged the American West for more than two decades now ranks as the driest 22-year period in at least 1,200 years, and scientists have found that this megadrought is being intensified by humanity’s heating of the planet. More from the Times here.

PREVIOUSLY: A ‘thirsty’ atmosphere is propelling Northern California’s drought into the record books (LAT)

U.S. relocating embassy from Ukraine’s capital amid fears of Russian invasion

Kiev, Ukraine.
(Via Pixabay)

Getting out in case: The U.S. is closing its embassy in Ukraine’s capital and relocating its operations and personnel from Kyiv, the capital, to another city amid fears of a looming Russian invasion, the State Department said Monday. More from the Times here.

Harlem Globetrotters announce their iconic return to Santa Cruz

hg in game 3
Illustration by Miguel Gutierrez Jr., CalMatters

Looking back: California’s independent redistricting commission was slammed on social media and pummeled in public meetings. But its new maps don’t face any lawsuits, unlike in many other states. More from CalMatters here.

PREVIOUSLY...

***

ICYMI: Unhoused Santa Cruz Part 1

One of the unhoused residents of Lot 27 prepares for her next move.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Three universal truths: In this first part of a three-part Sunday series, Lookout digs into the questions surrounding homelessness in Santa Cruz County. First up, how has a beautiful place with a progressive and generous population become a statewide epicenter for the needy? We explore that here.

PART 2 COMING SUNDAY: Signs of hopefulness, signs of concern.

Bay Federal raises nearly $11,000 for Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation

Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary Foundation Check Presentation
ICYMI Part 2: Santa Cruz is Union City

Customers entering and exiting the Starbucks on Mission Street on Santa Cruz's Westside.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Why are we an epicenter of organizing? The first two Starbucks stores in California to move to unionize — among 60 nationally — could soon be joined by another five. COVID-19, the student-heavy workforce and troublesome customers all have contributed to the movement. Max Chun with the story here.

More from here & elsewhere

Warriors host anti-racism webinar for local students (Sentinel)
At $110M, this Woodside estate is the Bay Area’s most expensive listing (SF Gate)
Louisiana man is freed after new evidence uncovered in 1977 attempted rape conviction
(CBS News)
Bill Maher unloads on his biggest enemy at Bay Area show. And it’s not mask-wearing. (SF Gate)
Russia-China alliance grows stronger as U.S. retreats from world stage (NBC News)
Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell trucker protests in Canada (NBC News)
CDC warns travelers to avoid 135+ destinations, including South Korea (USA Today)

That’s it for this Valentine’s Monday. See you back here tomorrow and please, please, please consider supporting this important mission by becoming a paying member. Show us your Lookout love right here. 😻

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

The Top 6 Real Estate Trends You Need to Know About For 2022

Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

