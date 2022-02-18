LOOKOUT PM: Supervisor races heating up; get your kimchi dog on

Happy Friday evening, everybody. We’ve gotten through yet another week. For most of you, this officially marks the beginning of a nice three-day weekend. Get out there and enjoy it!

But first, check out this, ur, natural weed and grass removal project going on in Live Oak:

Vegetation management. Live Oak, Santa Cruz County, California. pic.twitter.com/bkMaYWORqu — Dan Haifley (@danhaifley) February 18, 2022

To the headlines ...



How big a Board of Supervisors shake-up will the June election bring?

A Board of Supervisors meeting. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Things heating up: With now two open seats on the Board of Supervisors, diversity and change overall are in the air. Lookout’s Mark Conley and Grace Stetson dive into the races.

Coming Sunday: Part II of our three-part series on how and why homelessness is such a challenging issue in Santa Cruz County. Up next: the bittersweet tale of how one family found its way through housing insecurity and the reasons for optimism and concern about how well the prioritization of families in the homelessness equation is working. Read Part I here.



Humble Sea Tavern opens, Fungus Fair fun and about that Kimchi Dog

Humble Sea Tavern in Felton is open! (Submitted)

Eaters Digest: Though the calendar claims it’s winter, Lily Belli is in a springtime mood. The latest Eaters Digest contains the latest about Humble Sea’s new location in Felton, a taste of the kimchi dog at Steamer Lane Supply, a preview of a fungus fair this weekend, and much more. See it all here.

➤ More Lily: All Lookout’s food and drink coverage

Nurse Christopher King prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to 8-year-old Niko Barner. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

Latest figures: Santa Cruz County’s COVID-19 positivity rate continues to slow down. As of this week, the 14-day average was minus-49%. According to county data , there were a total of 4,115 active COVID-19 cases, a number on a steady decline from previous weeks. See the details here.

➤ Local mask reactions: COVID cases are dropping by half, but some retailers keep their own mask requirements

From Homeless to Housed in Rugged Del Norte

Project Homekey: California’s homeless crisis is often understood through cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco, where the sheer number of people living unsheltered can quickly capsize the programs designed to help them. But in remote counties like Del Norte, California’s Project Homekey is having a tangible impact. See the details here.

ICYMI: UCSC historian Peter Kenez offers another view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What’s next: Peter Kenez, who taught Russian and Eastern European history between 1966 and 2011 at UC Santa Cruz, believes an invasion of Ukraine would not be representative of the Russians’ usual ways. Lookout’s Max Chun sat down with Kenez to get his views here.

And that’s the way it was on this Friday night.

Dan Evans

Executive Editor