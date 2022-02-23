LOOKOUT PM: Watsonville Hospital sold; Hard Core Compost

Happy Wednesday evening, everybody. Looks like the chilly weather will be with us a few days longer, so bundle up and stay safe out there.

Hard Core Compost receives grant from CalRecycle to improve site

Hard Core Compost collects 3000 pounds of organic material from more than 330 customers every week. (Provided by Hard Core Compost. )

Black gold: The worker-owned Hard Core Compost recently received a grant from CalRecycle to expand its operations — as the state mandate for composting goes into effect. Lily Belli takes us on a tour of the bicycle-powered group and how their work is improving the local environment.

Cabrillo College postpones renaming decision to fall 2022

Cabrillo College (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

More voices needed: Since July 2020, Cabrillo College officials have been seeking community input, holding educational panels and gathering information on the impacts of changing, or keeping, the college’s name. A final report and decision was scheduled to take place this spring, but the task force is postponing the decision to fall 2022 citing a need for more community input. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda has the details here.

Watsonville Community Hospital sale to fledgling health district approved

Watsonville Community Hospital. (Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Updates: This morning, the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District Project moved forward in its effort to buy Watsonville Community Hospital. The bankruptcy court gave the forming district until Aug. 31 to close on the sale, as it raises more money and solidifies plans. The hospital will now stay open, and applications are open as well for the health district’s to-be-appointed new directors, with a March 4 application deadline. Lookout’s Hillary Ojeda has the news here.

It was an ‘Only in Santa Cruz’ scene for the 2/22/22 ‘tutu’ celebration

Dancing in tutus at Lighthouse Point on 2/2/22 at 2:22. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Watch the Video: Tuesday of course marked a once-in-a-lifetime occasion: 2/22/2022. So leave it to Santa Cruz to take the oddity one step further and mix in some tutus. Lookout’s Kevin Painchaud was there to take it all in.



L.A.'s $1.2-billion bond measure may not be enough to tackle homelessness, audit finds

A homeless man is evicted from an encampment under the 405 Freeway in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Critical report: A $1.2-billion housing bond measure approved by voters six years ago is still falling far short of its promise to address L.A.’s homelessness crisis, according to a city audit released Wednesday. See what our partners at the Los Angeles Times discovered.

After years of pollution violations, Tesla is fined $275,000 by the EPA

File image of a Tesla car being charged (via Pixabay)

Fair fine? After years of “high priority violations” of air pollution regulations at its Fremont assembly plant, Tesla has been penalized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The fine amounts to about the retail cost of tw of its higher-end cars. Read more here.

ICYMI: Humble Sea’s Felton foray, ample crustaceans and kid-friendly places

Humble Sea Tavern in Felton (Submitted)

Belli on Food: The highly anticipated opening of Humble Sea Tavern occurred last Thursday, and it seems like the entire San Lorenzo Valley community roared in, marking another step in a small revival of downtown Felton. Check out her review as well as other goings on in the food and drink world here.



