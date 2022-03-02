LOOKOUT PM: After all the sun, we’re finally due for some early March showers

Happy hump day evening, everybody.

Hope you enjoyed another warm, sunny day out there because here comes some rain. The local weather experts are calling for a 57% chance of precipitation by noon Thursday. So plan accordingly.

Ready for the rain? Here's a breakdown of forecast amounts, the potential for 0.25"+, and chances by location for Thursday through Saturday. Get those umbrellas handy and remember to commute safely!☂️ #cawx pic.twitter.com/resXUnSjda — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 3, 2022

Weather update covered, on to our headlines of the night we go...



Now that California has counted up its homeless population, can it track the money?

State tries to gain hold: Volunteers fanned out across the state for the first statewide count of California’s homeless population since 2020. The number is expected to be higher, raising more questions about the impact of the state’s increased spending. CalMatters takes the statewide lens to it here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Here’s what putting a number on homelessness looked like, from Santa Cruz to Watsonville & beyond

➤ UNHOUSED SANTA CRUZ I: Three universal truths about why this county remains among the capitals of homelessness

➤ UNHOUSED SANTA CRUZ II: The struggle for families is real — and for one family, tragedy followed triumph

➤ UNHOUSED SANTA CRUZ III: A ‘proper place’ for the homeless? Push to spread the burden stirs NIMBY backlash & On the ground, Santa Cruz counts its homeless



On the ground amid war in Ukraine: A photojournalist’s perspective

Close-up view: The LA Times’ Marcus Yam, no stranger to conflict photography, gives a first-person account from Ukraine. Here’s what Yam’s lens has trained upon.

Other news on the Ukraine situation...

➤ America’s top diplomat rallies support for Ukrainians in U.S. and abroad (Times)

➤ Analysis: Biden’s State of the Union speech takes aim at Putin, and poll numbers (Times)

Old data: The CDC said half of Californians live in high-risk counties. But the agency apparently relied on outdated numbers of COVID infections and patients. Newer data indicates only 19 counties are in the CDC’s riskiest category, where universal masking is advised. CalMatters explores.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: White House launches ‘test to treat’ initiative for COVID-19 (Times)

California legislators propose new slate of COVID-19 vaccine laws

New laws on the way: A group of California legislators has crafted vaccine laws that would be the most aggressive state approach to vaccines in the nation. CalMatters has the details.

A continuing lockout, canceled games and a lot of anger. What’s next for MLB?

Don’t play ball: Major League Baseball’s lockout is now in its third month. What happens now that Commissioner Rob Manfred has canceled the first week of the season? More from the Times here.

California attorney general announces investigation into TikTok’s impact on children

What is it doing? California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta has announced that he and a coalition of his counterparts are pursuing an investigation into how TikTok affects young people. More from the Times here.



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Cabrillo College investigating ‘offensive racist’ graffiti (Pajaronian)

➤ Capitola council forms coming year’s budget draft — line item by line item (Sentinel)

➤ Stanford star soccer player found dead in campus dorm (SF Gate)

➤ DA: UFC champ tried to kill Bay Area man suspected of sex abuse (SF Gate)

