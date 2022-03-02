Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
unhoused
The scene on East Front Street in Watsonville.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: After all the sun, we’re finally due for some early March showers

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy hump day evening, everybody.

Hope you enjoyed another warm, sunny day out there because here comes some rain. The local weather experts are calling for a 57% chance of precipitation by noon Thursday. So plan accordingly.

Weather update covered, on to our headlines of the night we go...

Now that California has counted up its homeless population, can it track the money?

John Vasquez, 61

State tries to gain hold: Volunteers fanned out across the state for the first statewide count of California’s homeless population since 2020. The number is expected to be higher, raising more questions about the impact of the state’s increased spending. CalMatters takes the statewide lens to it here.

PREVIOUSLY: Here’s what putting a number on homelessness looked like, from Santa Cruz to Watsonville & beyond
UNHOUSED SANTA CRUZ I: Three universal truths about why this county remains among the capitals of homelessness
UNHOUSED SANTA CRUZ II: The struggle for families is real — and for one family, tragedy followed triumph
UNHOUSED SANTA CRUZ III: A ‘proper place’ for the homeless? Push to spread the burden stirs NIMBY backlash & On the ground, Santa Cruz counts its homeless

On the ground amid war in Ukraine: A photojournalist’s perspective

Kyiv authorities toughened curfew orders leaving the streets empty in the capital, Kyiv.

Close-up view: The LA Times’ Marcus Yam, no stranger to conflict photography, gives a first-person account from Ukraine. Here’s what Yam’s lens has trained upon.

Other news on the Ukraine situation...

America’s top diplomat rallies support for Ukrainians in U.S. and abroad (Times)
Analysis: Biden’s State of the Union speech takes aim at Putin, and poll numbers (Times)

Use of outdated data apparently leads CDC to misjudge California’s current COVID risks

A health care worker

Old data: The CDC said half of Californians live in high-risk counties. But the agency apparently relied on outdated numbers of COVID infections and patients. Newer data indicates only 19 counties are in the CDC’s riskiest category, where universal masking is advised. CalMatters explores.

PREVIOUSLY: White House launches ‘test to treat’ initiative for COVID-19 (Times)

Watsonville Film Festival spotlights women in film and community

cholitas movie poster
California legislators propose new slate of COVID-19 vaccine laws

An Oakland resident receives a COVID-19 vaccination

New laws on the way: A group of California legislators has crafted vaccine laws that would be the most aggressive state approach to vaccines in the nation. CalMatters has the details.

* * *

A continuing lockout, canceled games and a lot of anger. What’s next for MLB?

Green grass

Don’t play ball: Major League Baseball’s lockout is now in its third month. What happens now that Commissioner Rob Manfred has canceled the first week of the season? More from the Times here.

Kaiser Permanente and SupplyBank.org partner to provide personal protective equipment in Santa Cruz County

California attorney general announces investigation into TikTok’s impact on children

tiktok
(Via Pixabay)

What is it doing? California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta has announced that he and a coalition of his counterparts are pursuing an investigation into how TikTok affects young people. More from the Times here.

More from here & elsewhere

Cabrillo College investigating ‘offensive racist’ graffiti (Pajaronian)
Capitola council forms coming year’s budget draft — line item by line item (Sentinel)
Stanford star soccer player found dead in campus dorm (SF Gate)
DA: UFC champ tried to kill Bay Area man suspected of sex abuse (SF Gate)

That’s all for tonight. See you back here tomorrow, everyone.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

The Top 6 Real Estate Trends You Need to Know About For 2022

Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

More from Mark Conley
