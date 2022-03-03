Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
A metal print called "Four Mile Flow" by Carlin Schelstraete.
(Via Visual Arts Network)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: One, big, sprawling, uncontainable art show

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Thursday evening, folks.

Hope you have dodged and weaved the light drizzle that is taunting us with much-needed precipitation. This post by the National Weather Service sums up what isn’t quite happening, just yet anyway.

Anyway, we’ll see what happens over the coming hours. To those headlines....

‘This is now’: A sprawling canvas for the COVID times

Local art everywhere: “This Is Now,” at the Radius Gallery at the Tannery, downtown’s Curated By the Sea and the R. Blitzer Gallery on the Westside, is an exhibition featuring 150 local artists that comes as audiences grow more comfortable returning to venues. Wallace Baine with the details.

Big-name authors, ambitious music and art ... and Boba Fett

Danny Quijano's "Malaga," from the "This Is Now" exhibit.
(Via Visual Arts Network)

BOLO Best Bets: In the coming days, Bookshop and UCSC’s Humanities Institute are co-sponsoring a couple of prominent back-to-back in-person events at the university, featuring big-name authors Erik Larson and Karen Joy Fowler. All signs point to a new era dawning finally and Wallace Baine and friends have their suggestions.

Judges could order help for homeless Californians under Newsom plan

A scene at the homeless encampment at San Lorenzo Park on Dec. 23, 2021.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What it means: Gov. Newsom proposes a plan to help homeless Californians with severe psychiatric, substance abuse and addiction issues get into housing and treatment. More from the LA Times here.

LOOKOUT’S UNHOUSED SANTA CRUZ SERIES

Watsonville Film Festival spotlights women in film and community

cholitas movie poster
‘People are waiting — they don’t have their money’

Housing activists and rent strikers

How long are Californians waiting for rent relief? A new study says that California has sent rent relief to only 16% of applicants, who are waiting months. The state disputes the analysis, but according to its figures, only 41% of applicants have been paid. More from CalMatters.

Where do you hide a 500-foot yacht? Asking for an oligarch

yachts
(Via Pixabay)

Clamping down: A sanctions regime aimed at putting pressure on Russia’s wealthiest citizens has put a spotlight on the global mega-yacht trade. More from the Times here.

* * *

Will Russia bring its war on LGBTQ people to Ukraine?

A growing number of teens and young adults identify as part of the LGBTQ+
(UC Santa Cruz)

Questions loom: Life for LGBTQ people in Ukraine had been improving, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has systematically attacked gay and transgender people. More from the Times here.

The Music of Sound: Chamber concert returns Saturday, March 5

Music of Sound flyer
UC Berkeley could be forced to cut enrollment by 3,050 seats under high-court decision

Sather Tower at UC Berkeley.
(Josh Edelson / For The Times)

What it means: The California Supreme Court declines to lift an enrollment cap on UC Berkeley, which might have to cut its incoming fall class by one-third. Thursday’s decision could have implications for other UC campuses, including UC Santa Cruz, although at Berkeley, the campus exceeded in its own projected enrollment cap, a fact that might set it apart. More from the Times here.

That’s it for this Thursday. We will close down the first week in March tomorrow.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Honey, who shrunk the real estate market? Where all the listings have gone and if they’re ever coming back

Join Tom Brezsny of Brezsny Associates as he explores the reasons behind the decrease in single family residences available in Santa Cruz County at the start of 2022, and how this decrease impacts the housing market as a whole.
Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

