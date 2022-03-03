LOOKOUT PM: One, big, sprawling, uncontainable art show

Happy Thursday evening, folks.

Hope you have dodged and weaved the light drizzle that is taunting us with much-needed precipitation. This post by the National Weather Service sums up what isn’t quite happening, just yet anyway.

That rain! It's just sitting offshore teasing us. Come to us. Fill our cups. Please.#cawx pic.twitter.com/7PoU6kpkRX — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 3, 2022

Anyway, we’ll see what happens over the coming hours. To those headlines....



‘This is now’: A sprawling canvas for the COVID times

(Via Visual Arts Network)

Local art everywhere: “This Is Now,” at the Radius Gallery at the Tannery, downtown’s Curated By the Sea and the R. Blitzer Gallery on the Westside, is an exhibition featuring 150 local artists that comes as audiences grow more comfortable returning to venues. Wallace Baine with the details.



Big-name authors, ambitious music and art ... and Boba Fett

(Via Visual Arts Network)

BOLO Best Bets: In the coming days, Bookshop and UCSC’s Humanities Institute are co-sponsoring a couple of prominent back-to-back in-person events at the university, featuring big-name authors Erik Larson and Karen Joy Fowler. All signs point to a new era dawning finally and Wallace Baine and friends have their suggestions.

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER



Judges could order help for homeless Californians under Newsom plan

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

What it means: Gov. Newsom proposes a plan to help homeless Californians with severe psychiatric, substance abuse and addiction issues get into housing and treatment. More from the LA Times here.

➤ LOOKOUT’S UNHOUSED SANTA CRUZ SERIES

‘People are waiting — they don’t have their money’

How long are Californians waiting for rent relief? A new study says that California has sent rent relief to only 16% of applicants, who are waiting months. The state disputes the analysis, but according to its figures, only 41% of applicants have been paid. More from CalMatters.



(Via Pixabay)

Clamping down: A sanctions regime aimed at putting pressure on Russia’s wealthiest citizens has put a spotlight on the global mega-yacht trade. More from the Times here.

➤ WORK TO GIVE BACK BETTER: See all the most recent listings here.

* * *



Will Russia bring its war on LGBTQ people to Ukraine?

(UC Santa Cruz)

Questions loom: Life for LGBTQ people in Ukraine had been improving, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has systematically attacked gay and transgender people. More from the Times here.

UC Berkeley could be forced to cut enrollment by 3,050 seats under high-court decision

(Josh Edelson / For The Times)

What it means: The California Supreme Court declines to lift an enrollment cap on UC Berkeley, which might have to cut its incoming fall class by one-third. Thursday’s decision could have implications for other UC campuses, including UC Santa Cruz, although at Berkeley, the campus exceeded in its own projected enrollment cap, a fact that might set it apart. More from the Times here.



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Men arrested with firearms near embassy tell police they were volunteering to fight in Ukraine (SF Gate)

➤ Carli Lloyd ‘hated’ culture on US women’s soccer team (USA Today)

➤ Group bans Russian cats from competitions after Ukraine invasion (USA Today)

➤ Serena Williams mixed up with sister Venus in N.Y. Times print article (NBC News)

➤ Local tech startups share knowledge during Santa Cruz Works event (Sentinel)

That’s it for this Thursday. We will close down the first week in March tomorrow.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor