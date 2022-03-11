LOOKOUT PM: More Homekey ruckus, Icons of Santa Cruz & Eaters Digest

Happy Friday, everyone. Let’s tie a bow on this thing.

First off a little news you can use if you’re a Santa Cruz resident. With Andy Mills living the desert life in Palm Springs now and Bernie Escalante only taking the reins temporarily, a new top cop is needed.

It goes without saying that this gig in a place like Santa Cruz requires a certain type of person and approach. Help the city nail down what that looks like.

Our crew of hardworking journos ended the week strong, giving you a little bit of everything from across the county. Hope you enjoy.

To those headlines...



Koenig met by angry Soquel crowd over proposed Homekey project on Park Avenue

Lookout Update: Why a small town hall meeting turned into a sometimes-heated exchange between 1st District Supervisor Manu Koenig and a crowd of neighbors displeased at how a supportive housing project is being rolled out along Park Avenue in Soquel. I’ve got the details for you here.

Fountain of Uke — how Santa Cruz fell in love with the friendly and humble ukulele

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Icons of Santa Cruz: In the second installment of our Icons of Santa Cruz series — spotlighting the people, places and things that are immediately identifiable with Santa Cruz County — Wallace Baine delves into how an instrument once considered campy has struck such a chord and inspired a legion of local devotees. Wally with the write.

Big Basin’s new downtown tasting room, plus where to celebrate St. Paddy’s

(Big Basin Vineyards)

EATERS DIGEST: Lower Pacific’s food and drink scene is about to get a major upgrade, and there will be no shortage of places to shake your shamrock around Santa Cruz County next week, including a salute to the Poet & the Patriot. More from Lily Belli.

(Hillary Ojeda/Lookout Santa Cruz)

How we feeling? Mask mandates are set to end in schools after Friday, and Santa Cruz parents and kids have mixed feelings about the return to normalcy following two years of pandemic-induced restrictions. Kids are ready to see each others’ faces, but remain worried about catching COVID-19. Lookout talked to students at Santa Cruz High and Gault Elementary schools. Hillary Ojeda with the report.

‘It feels like a personal attack’: UCSC, Cabrillo College officials condemn hate-related vandalism

(Via Cabrillo College)

What to make of it: Two weekend hate-related incidents have left UC Santa Cruz and Cabrillo College students, faculty and administrators feeling shocked, vulnerable and angry. At UCSC, suspects scrawled anti-Black, antisemitic and white supremacist graffiti on five areas at Crown and Merrill colleges, while at Cabrillo, someone set fire to the rainbow Pride flag at the Watsonville Center. Hillary with more here.

‘Deltacron’ is a hybrid of Delta and Omicron variants. How worried should California be?

(Via Pixabay)

What we know: Dubbed “Deltacron” by some, it’s essentially a blend of both the variants that fueled last summer’s and this winter’s COVID-19 waves, California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a briefing to the California Medical Assn. this week. More from the LA Times on that here.

Meet ‘Student Lookout’

(BROOK TODD)

Freshly launched today: We already give UCSC and Cabrillo College students free access to all of Lookout, and now we’re delivering a weekly infusion of timely news, things to do and tips for enjoying life in Santa Cruz County on a student’s budget. If you’re a student, or know one, go here for Max Chun’s intro to Student Lookout and also sign up for Student Lookout text alerts by going here.

