A circle shows the location of a 7.3-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan on March 16, 2022
(Mapbox via Los Angeles Times)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Japan quake won’t send tsunami & a question: ‘What is erotic?’

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Wednesday evening, folks.

Looks like we’ll get a little more precipitation to fall from the sky on Saturday. Every bit counts, right?

Until then it looks like a couple more beautiful days ahead — and even perhaps a little mid-week warmup (close to 80 degrees Tuesday/Wednesday) next week.

To the headlines...

7.3 earthquake strikes off Japan; no tsunami expected in Santa Cruz

A circle shows the location of a 7.3-magnitude earthquake off the coast of Japan on March 16, 2022
(Mapbox via Los Angeles Times)

The details: A local tsunami warning was issued after magnitude 7.3 earthquake was reported 41 miles from Namie, Japan, on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, no tsunami was expected for the U.S. West Coast. More from the LA Times here.

An erotic, sex-positive performance in Santa Cruz that might leave you ‘feeling a bit spicy’

Luna Black rehearsing a burlesque act on the back of a motorcycle
(Via Kenneth Adelman)

What it is and isn’t: “What is Erotic?” That’s the question The 418 Project has asked and kind of answered since 2005. Now, with the pandemic receding but “plastic sexuality” still pervading mainstream culture, the 2022 edition promises an expansive show in a big, new venue. Wallace Baine dives into the topic here.

To combat inflation, Fed increases interest rates for first time since 2018

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
(Via Facebook)

Up, up and away: The Federal Reserve responded to the nation’s surging inflation Wednesday by inching up interest rates by a quarter percentage point and signaling it plans more hikes in the months to come. More from the Times here.

A new record high for single family home prices in Santa Cruz County

spike in real estate prices
A new record high for single family home prices in Santa Cruz County

California bill would let parents sue social media companies for addicting kids

Icons for social media apps on a smartphone
(Via Pixabay)

Both sides of aisle agree: California parents whose children become addicted to social media apps would be able to sue for damages under a bill advanced Tuesday in the state Assembly by a bipartisan pair of lawmakers. More from the Times here.

Facebook company ends its free laundry perk, and at least one worker is steamed

Facebook's login page
(Via Pixabay)

Dirty laundry aired: As Meta prepares for its return to office, one anonymous employee outlines their discontent over the loss of some on-campus perks. More from the Times.

* * *

Ukraine’s Zelensky makes urgent appeal to Congress for more supplies to fight Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Congress via video Wednesday.
(Via C-SPAN)

Latest Ukraine questions: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants the U.S. to send more financial aid, impose stiffer sanctions on Russia, and help arm and defend Ukraine. More from the Times here.

Bay Federal's Payment Protection Program helps local marriage & family therapist serve her community

Marriage counseling stock image of couple
Bay Federal’s Payment Protection Program helps local marriage & family therapist serve her community

Netflix is bringing back the comedy TV show that made Ukraine’s president famous

Servant of the People is being brought back by Netflix.
(Via Twitter)

Back on screen too: Netflix added ‘Servant of the People’ — the comedy that launched Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s political career — back to its platform Wednesday. More from the Times here.

More from here & elsewhere

Filing in before the deadline: 28th Assembly candidates speak up (Sentinel)
Sheriff’s Office, Cal Fire investigate Bayview Hotel fire (Pajaronian)
Famed Bay Area chef wins James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award (SF Gate)
This surprising team might be the only realistic spot for Jimmy G (SF Gate)
World War III ‘may have already started,’ Zelenskyy tells Lester Holt (NBC News)
Journalists flee Russia as Putin cracks down after Ukraine invasion (NBC News)

Over the hump we go. See you back here for more tomorrow.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Take the wheel: METRO is offering $4k in hiring bonuses

METRO workers in a bus
Take the wheel: METRO is offering $4k in hiring bonuses

Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

