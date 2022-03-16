LOOKOUT PM: Japan quake won’t send tsunami & a question: ‘What is erotic?’

Happy Wednesday evening, folks.

Looks like we’ll get a little more precipitation to fall from the sky on Saturday. Every bit counts, right?

The 12z weather balloon has been launched and is ascending so no better time than now to share the rainfall forecast for Saturday. pic.twitter.com/5WDPcBxs4O — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 16, 2022

Until then it looks like a couple more beautiful days ahead — and even perhaps a little mid-week warmup (close to 80 degrees Tuesday/Wednesday) next week.

To the headlines...



7.3 earthquake strikes off Japan; no tsunami expected in Santa Cruz

(Mapbox via Los Angeles Times)

The details: A local tsunami warning was issued after magnitude 7.3 earthquake was reported 41 miles from Namie, Japan, on Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, no tsunami was expected for the U.S. West Coast. More from the LA Times here.



An erotic, sex-positive performance in Santa Cruz that might leave you ‘feeling a bit spicy’

(Via Kenneth Adelman)

What it is and isn’t: “What is Erotic?” That’s the question The 418 Project has asked and kind of answered since 2005. Now, with the pandemic receding but “plastic sexuality” still pervading mainstream culture, the 2022 edition promises an expansive show in a big, new venue. Wallace Baine dives into the topic here.

Keep your eyes out for our newest Santa Cruz METRO bus ad sharing this exciting student program.

To combat inflation, Fed increases interest rates for first time since 2018

Up, up and away: The Federal Reserve responded to the nation’s surging inflation Wednesday by inching up interest rates by a quarter percentage point and signaling it plans more hikes in the months to come. More from the Times here.

California bill would let parents sue social media companies for addicting kids

(Via Pixabay)

Both sides of aisle agree: California parents whose children become addicted to social media apps would be able to sue for damages under a bill advanced Tuesday in the state Assembly by a bipartisan pair of lawmakers. More from the Times here.



Facebook company ends its free laundry perk, and at least one worker is steamed

(Via Pixabay)

Dirty laundry aired: As Meta prepares for its return to office, one anonymous employee outlines their discontent over the loss of some on-campus perks. More from the Times.

* * *



Ukraine’s Zelensky makes urgent appeal to Congress for more supplies to fight Russia

(Via C-SPAN)

Latest Ukraine questions: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wants the U.S. to send more financial aid, impose stiffer sanctions on Russia, and help arm and defend Ukraine. More from the Times here.

Netflix is bringing back the comedy TV show that made Ukraine’s president famous

(Via Twitter)

Back on screen too: Netflix added ‘Servant of the People’ — the comedy that launched Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s political career — back to its platform Wednesday. More from the Times here.



Over the hump we go. See you back here for more tomorrow.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor