The tire tracks left on the Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Santa Cruz.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: BLM mural stalls onward & a gold medal message worth spreading

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Thursday evening, folks.

I don’t know about you, but the first week of Daylight Savings Time really kicks my butt — especially when you get to about Thursday and have powered through like a solider up to this point and suddenly you are just ... f-a-d-i-n-g.

I will allow the hard-charging youngsters in our midst to represent on the St. Paddy’s celebration front, even though getting that fun holiday back to action is way, way cool And tomorrow is Friday, so there is hope even for the old and weary among us!

That is enough ranting for one night. To those headlines...

BLM mural vandalism trial still not set; restitution hearing scheduled for late May

Sig graphic for BLM mural update

Lookout Update: At a hearing in the final week of May, a Santa Cruz Superior Court judge will decide a restitution amount in the case against the men accused in last year’s vandalism of the Black Lives Matter mural on Center Street in downtown Santa Cruz. More from Max Chun on that here.

Izzy Connor knew she wasn’t okay — and luckily, she had someone to tell that to

Like many Olympians after the Tokyo Olympics, Izzy Connor wanted the ink to mark the moment.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Knowing when you’re not OK: COVID-19 has upended the sense of well-being for many, with more people experiencing the far ends of anxiety and depression. Some of them are now speaking out on their experience. UC Santa Cruz astrophysics major Isabelle Connor, who last summer in Tokyo completed her yearslong mission to make the U.S. rhythmic gymnastics team and compete in the Olympic Games, is one of them. More on an important topic here.

Singing for the children of Ukraine, Santa Cruz Chorale matches the moment

The Santa Cruz Chorale will perform in a benefit concert for Ukraine's war refugees.
(Via Allen Papouban)

A special performance: Christian Grube knows war and its costs. Now, the Santa Cruz Chorale director leads a special performance for relief aid. “We spent many hours in the basement, which is not a place people should be,” he says of his World War II experience. Wallace Baine with the details here.

BOLO Best Bets: Erotic performance, a ukulele bash and fantasy fare

Travis Wycoff and Kylie Webb performed an aerial duet in 2015's 'What is Erotic?' program at The 418 Project.
(Via The 418 Project)

What’s on tap? So many questions on the arts and live entertainment front this week: What is Erotic? What is the sound of 200 ukuleles playing at the same time? How do I dress for the Old World Festival? Who remembers the special fun of Special Fun? Will there be cake at Ginny Mitchell’s birthday bash? Don’t be left wondering. Go seek the answers. Wallace & friends have them here.

What’s coming up in the weeks ahead? Check Down The Line

➤ PREVIOUSLY: An erotic, sex-positive performance in Santa Cruz that might leave you ‘feeling a bit spicy’ (WB)

All California taxpayers would get $400 rebates to defray gas costs under new proposal

Over $9 a gallon gas in Gorda, on California Highway 1 about 30 miles north of San Simeon.

Every drop counts: The proposal comes as pressure mounts to help Californians struggling with prices at the pump, as well as increases in the costs of food, rent and other daily essentials. More from the LA Times here.

➤ ALSO: In California’s oil patch, Ukraine war stirs one last hope of keeping wells flowing (LAT)

* * *

Schwarzenegger invokes Nazi father in plea to Russian people: ‘I don’t want you to be broken’

Arnold says: In a nine-minute video posted Thursday, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger pleads with the Russian people to see the truth about the war in Ukraine, invoking his father’s Nazi past to illustrate the power of lies. More from the Times here.

‘It’s a nightmare’: Hong Kong runs low on coffins as Omicron exacts deadly toll

Hong Kong
(Via Pixabay)

Sad scenes: Outbreaks in Hong Kong and mainland China are testing the limits of a zero tolerance COVID-19 policy. More from the Times here.

Study reveals likely reason for ‘stealth’ Omicron’s recent success

LOS ANGELES,

What it means: The ability to spread more easily from person to person appears to be the superpower that is driving an upstart sibling of the Omicron variant into wide circulation, a group of scientists has surmised. More from the Times here.

That’s it for a Thursday. We’ll wrap up another week tomorrow.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

