Aptos' Restaurant Malik Williams is the county's newest fine-dining establishment.
Aptos’ Restaurant Malik Williams is the county’s newest fine-dining establishment.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: New fine dining in Aptos & circling back on The Nick

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Friday evening, my friends — we made it.

A reminder that we will temporarily interrupt the splendid weather we’ve been enjoying with a little bit of rainfall and wind. Plan your Saturday events accordingly.

Lots of good stuff to end your week with here, so let’s get to those headlines....

Restaurant Malik Williams opens in Aptos; Scotts Valley’s Pizza Series expands to Stanford

The dining room at Restaurant Malik Williams incorporates natural touches with stone-top tables
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

EATERS DIGEST: The newest chef on Santa Cruz County’s fine-dining scene is also its youngest in 21-year-old Malik Williams, and Lily Belli gives you an introduction to his eponymous Aptos establishment along with other bits, bites and sips in her latest Eaters Digest. Lily has the scoop here.

Fade to black? Revival of Santa Cruz’s beloved Nick could be a fantasy

The downtown Santa Cruz Nickelodeon Theatre sits empty in March 2022.
(Max Chun / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Collision of factors: Streaming and COVID-19 have dealt a double blow to the pastime of in-person moviegoing, and the half-century-old Nickelodeon looks like a casualty. Max Chun with the story.

Santa Cruz County’s lowest-paid teachers show up in force, asking for an 8% increase

New Brighton Middle School teachers Melissa Walding and Michelle Bell.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Standing up for pay: More than 50 teachers of the Soquel Education Association asked the five-school Soquel Union Elementary School District to rapidly bring up their wages. Their pay ranks at the bottom of the local districts, in one of the nation’s least affordable markets. Hillary Ojeda with the story.

Join the Hug-a-Tree challenge to earn an Earth Day GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title

kids hugging a tree
Unveiling Live Oak’s big new community health and dentistry center

A rendering of the project at 1500 Capitola Rd. in Live Oak.
(Via 1500capitolaroad.org)

Big step for health equity: Dientes and Santa Cruz Community Health will both open their fourth county locations this fall, this a joint one on Capitola Road near 17th Avenue. The aim: to serve the underinsured, uninsured and homeless. Grace Stetson with the story here.

Turning brokenness into beauty: Buddhists respond to anti-Asian violence

The Rev. Cristina Moon bows before a ceramic lotus flower at a Los Angeles Buddhist temple
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The connection: Scholars say the history of anti-Asian violence in the United States has long been intertwined with anti-Buddhist sentiment. More from the LA Times.

* * *

California slashes State Water Project allocation as year begins with record dryness

Farmworkers adjust sprinkler coverage south of Bakersfield.

The latest: After a record-dry start to 2022, California water officials have slashed State Water Project allocations from 15% to 5%. More from the LA Times here.

Bay Federal's Payment Protection Program helps local marriage & family therapist serve her community

Marriage counseling stock image of couple
Student Lookout: Spring break, beach recs and great deals

Student engagement group photo
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Max Chun has the latest deals, tips, puzzles, etc in the latest edition of Student Lookout right here.

More from here & elsewhere

Santa Cruz men arrested in alleged gang, drug, guns bust (Sentinel)
Suspected teen assailaints arrested in Watsonville stabbing case (Sentinel)
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen Thursday: Watsonville PD (KSBW)
Monterey Bay Aquarium to drop mask mandate (KION)
Raging structure fire in South Bay emits massive smoke plume (SF Gate)
‘You look like a Republican’: Anti-tech bro flyers pop up in SF (SF Gate)

Well, that’s it for another week. Have an amazing weekend and let’s get back at it on Monday.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Krista and Mary Anne Carson on site for a Dominican Hospital Foundation Community Partner testimonial.
Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive
Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

More from Mark Conley
