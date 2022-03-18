LOOKOUT PM: New fine dining in Aptos & circling back on The Nick

Happy Friday evening, my friends — we made it.

A reminder that we will temporarily interrupt the splendid weather we’ve been enjoying with a little bit of rainfall and wind. Plan your Saturday events accordingly.

A frontal system will sweep across the Bay Area and Central Coast on Saturday morning brining light rainfall to the region. Lingering rain showers will then continue through the afternoon along with the development of breezy and gusty northwest winds. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CArain pic.twitter.com/iEQqGJQ3AL — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 18, 2022

Lots of good stuff to end your week with here, so let’s get to those headlines....



Restaurant Malik Williams opens in Aptos; Scotts Valley’s Pizza Series expands to Stanford

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

EATERS DIGEST: The newest chef on Santa Cruz County’s fine-dining scene is also its youngest in 21-year-old Malik Williams, and Lily Belli gives you an introduction to his eponymous Aptos establishment along with other bits, bites and sips in her latest Eaters Digest. Lily has the scoop here.



Fade to black? Revival of Santa Cruz’s beloved Nick could be a fantasy

(Max Chun / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Collision of factors: Streaming and COVID-19 have dealt a double blow to the pastime of in-person moviegoing, and the half-century-old Nickelodeon looks like a casualty. Max Chun with the story.

Santa Cruz County’s lowest-paid teachers show up in force, asking for an 8% increase

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Standing up for pay: More than 50 teachers of the Soquel Education Association asked the five-school Soquel Union Elementary School District to rapidly bring up their wages. Their pay ranks at the bottom of the local districts, in one of the nation’s least affordable markets. Hillary Ojeda with the story.

Unveiling Live Oak’s big new community health and dentistry center

(Via 1500capitolaroad.org)

Big step for health equity: Dientes and Santa Cruz Community Health will both open their fourth county locations this fall, this a joint one on Capitola Road near 17th Avenue. The aim: to serve the underinsured, uninsured and homeless. Grace Stetson with the story here.



Turning brokenness into beauty: Buddhists respond to anti-Asian violence

(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

The connection: Scholars say the history of anti-Asian violence in the United States has long been intertwined with anti-Buddhist sentiment. More from the LA Times.

* * *



California slashes State Water Project allocation as year begins with record dryness

The latest: After a record-dry start to 2022, California water officials have slashed State Water Project allocations from 15% to 5%. More from the LA Times here.

Student Lookout: Spring break, beach recs and great deals

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Max Chun has the latest deals, tips, puzzles, etc in the latest edition of Student Lookout right here.



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Santa Cruz men arrested in alleged gang, drug, guns bust (Sentinel)

➤ Suspected teen assailaints arrested in Watsonville stabbing case (Sentinel)

➤ Missing 11-year-old girl last seen Thursday: Watsonville PD (KSBW)

➤ Monterey Bay Aquarium to drop mask mandate (KION)

➤ Raging structure fire in South Bay emits massive smoke plume (SF Gate)

➤ ‘You look like a Republican’: Anti-tech bro flyers pop up in SF (SF Gate)

