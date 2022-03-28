LOOKOUT PM: Rain drops, homelessness action plans & Big Foot

A happy soggy Monday evening to you all out there.

The spring showers don’t want to leave us quite yet apparently, and so we continue to soak in a bit more much-needed moisture. Hope that didn’t put too much of a damper on anyone’s commute.

Some real good news out of Sacramento for so many renters who are struggling to keep up with the undeniable affordability equation: California has extended tenant protection through June 30. Please spread the word to those you know in need via the link in Grace’s tweet below.

🗣️#California #renters, rejoice! 🏡Today, the state's Assembly Judiciary Committee passed #AB2179, extending emergency COVID tenant protections through June 30, 2022 💸 Final vote was 62-1, with 13 abstaining

Learn more of how to apply for funding below:https://t.co/QdhhEuCAAt — Grace Stetson is ✍ (@grace_m_stetson) March 28, 2022

To the headlines ...



Breaking down the county’s ‘siloed’ homelessness response: New task force brings together varied stakeholders

(Courtesy of Santa Cruz County)

What it means: How will Santa Cruz County better strategize around homelessness solutions? The new “H4HP” policy board, made up of key leaders and experts from around the area, is intended to up the ante of what a policymaking board can achieve on the one of the most pressing issues of our time. Grace Stetson with the details here.

➤ If you missed our Unhoused Santa Cruz series, please check it out here.



At UCSC, what’s the impact of hiring 300 new faculty over the next decade?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

How things are changing: Over the next decade, UC Santa Cruz will replace more than 200 faculty due to retirement or resignation — and hire for 100 additional positions. That’s the biggest change in its 57-year history. Hillary Ojeda dives deeper here.

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Have you seen him? Cryptozoology — and the study of cryptids — has never been a joke to Michael Rugg, proprietor of Felton’s Bigfoot Discovery Museum. He believes the truth is still out there. Max Chun with the fun interview.

How you can help support Ukraine from here in Santa Cruz

(Via Pixabay)

What you can do: Individuals, organizations and businesses around Santa Cruz County are rallying behind those affected by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Here are some ways your dollars can make a difference.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: ‘Imagine not knowing’: Ukrainians in Santa Cruz, Bay Area fear for their loved ones (Hillary Ojeda)



Newsom imposes new California water restrictions — but the governor leaves the details to locals

What we know: As a dry summer looms, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered water suppliers across California to step up their local drought responses, but fell short of requiring water rationing or setting a statewide conservation target. CalMatters has more here.

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

* * *



California law enforcement tapa mental health clinicians on toughest 911 calls

‘People don’t think clearly in crisis:’ California law enforcement agencies are embracing new approaches to mental health crisis calls. But some activists still want a solution without police, including volunteers in Nevada County who came together after a fatal shooting. CalMatters with a deep look here.

Trump likely committed felony obstruction, federal judge rules in ordering emails handed to Jan. 6 committee

(Image from President Donald Trump’s official Facebook page)

The details: California lawyer John Eastman, who advised former President Donald Trump on efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, is a central figure in the House committee’s probe. More from the LA Times here.



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Santa Cruz County nonprofit to distribute $657,000 in immigration scholarships (Sentinel)

➤ HP Inc. moves to acquire Santa Cruz’s Poly (Sentinel)

➤ Dolores Huerta to speak at César E. Chávez Community Awards (Pajaronian)

➤ Betty White’s $7.9 million Carmel home goes on sale (KSBW)

➤ Burn pits and contaminated water may have sickened Fort Ord veterans (KAZU)

That’s a wrap for a rainy, windy Monday — the last one in March. See you back here tomorrow.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor