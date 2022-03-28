Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Robert Ratner
Robert Ratner, the county director of Housing for Health, said of the rebrand: “We’re going to get some healthy, new perspectives…we’re going to start seeing some breaking down of those silos.”
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Rain drops, homelessness action plans & Big Foot

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

A happy soggy Monday evening to you all out there.

The spring showers don’t want to leave us quite yet apparently, and so we continue to soak in a bit more much-needed moisture. Hope that didn’t put too much of a damper on anyone’s commute.

Some real good news out of Sacramento for so many renters who are struggling to keep up with the undeniable affordability equation: California has extended tenant protection through June 30. Please spread the word to those you know in need via the link in Grace’s tweet below.

To the headlines ...

Breaking down the county’s ‘siloed’ homelessness response: New task force brings together varied stakeholders

Housing for Health Partnership logo
(Courtesy of Santa Cruz County)

What it means: How will Santa Cruz County better strategize around homelessness solutions? The new “H4HP” policy board, made up of key leaders and experts from around the area, is intended to up the ante of what a policymaking board can achieve on the one of the most pressing issues of our time. Grace Stetson with the details here.

If you missed our Unhoused Santa Cruz series, please check it out here.

At UCSC, what’s the impact of hiring 300 new faculty over the next decade?

Students at Quarry Plaza at UC Santa Cruz
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

How things are changing: Over the next decade, UC Santa Cruz will replace more than 200 faculty due to retirement or resignation — and hire for 100 additional positions. That’s the biggest change in its 57-year history. Hillary Ojeda dives deeper here.

a banner advertising Lookout membership

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER

Q&A: Michael Rugg, Bigfoot museum curator, talks curiosity, environment and that smell

Michael Rugg with a plaster cast of a footprint at the Bigfoot Discovery Museum
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Have you seen him? Cryptozoology — and the study of cryptids — has never been a joke to Michael Rugg, proprietor of Felton’s Bigfoot Discovery Museum. He believes the truth is still out there. Max Chun with the fun interview.

Promoted Content

Hot jobs: 10 open roles in Santa Cruz County

Wilder Ranch
Promoted Content

Hot jobs: 10 open roles in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board

How you can help support Ukraine from here in Santa Cruz

A close-up of the flag of Ukraine
(Via Pixabay)

What you can do: Individuals, organizations and businesses around Santa Cruz County are rallying behind those affected by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Here are some ways your dollars can make a difference.

PREVIOUSLY: ‘Imagine not knowing’: Ukrainians in Santa Cruz, Bay Area fear for their loved ones (Hillary Ojeda)

Newsom imposes new California water restrictions — but the governor leaves the details to locals

Water splashes down onto a shirtless man

What we know: As a dry summer looms, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered water suppliers across California to step up their local drought responses, but fell short of requiring water rationing or setting a statewide conservation target. CalMatters has more here.

job board banner for newsletters

Want more? Check out our Job Board.
Hiring? Post a job.
*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time,get your bundles here.

* * *

California law enforcement tapa mental health clinicians on toughest 911 calls

Nevada County's Mobile Crisis Team members

‘People don’t think clearly in crisis:’ California law enforcement agencies are embracing new approaches to mental health crisis calls. But some activists still want a solution without police, including volunteers in Nevada County who came together after a fatal shooting. CalMatters with a deep look here.

Promoted Content

Santa Cruz Community Credit Union celebrates 45 years of helping members achieve financial goals

Marie Eggleston, Everardo Munoz, Sandra Magana, Kim Love. Not Pictured: Sylvia Sanchez
Promoted Content

Santa Cruz Community Credit Union celebrates 45 years of helping members achieve financial goals

Presented by Santa Cruz Community Credit Union

Trump likely committed felony obstruction, federal judge rules in ordering emails handed to Jan. 6 committee

President Donald Trump
(Image from President Donald Trump’s official Facebook page)

The details: California lawyer John Eastman, who advised former President Donald Trump on efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, is a central figure in the House committee’s probe. More from the LA Times here.

More from here & elsewhere

Santa Cruz County nonprofit to distribute $657,000 in immigration scholarships (Sentinel)
HP Inc. moves to acquire Santa Cruz’s Poly (Sentinel)
Dolores Huerta to speak at César E. Chávez Community Awards (Pajaronian)
Betty White’s $7.9 million Carmel home goes on sale (KSBW)
Burn pits and contaminated water may have sickened Fort Ord veterans (KAZU)

That’s a wrap for a rainy, windy Monday — the last one in March. See you back here tomorrow.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Promoted Content

Bay Federal’s Payment Protection Program helps local marriage & family therapist serve her community

Marriage counseling stock image of couple
Promoted Content

Bay Federal’s Payment Protection Program helps local marriage & family therapist serve her community

Presented by Bay Federal Credit Union

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive
Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

More from Mark Conley
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.