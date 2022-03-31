Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Long Beach Department of Health & Human Services holds an evening COVID-19 vaccination clinic
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: News on that second booster rollout; houses for the stars, Santa Cruz style

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Happy Thursday evening, folks.

We’ve got some fresh news you can use on the second booster front, so let’s get right to it ...

It’s official: A 2nd COVID booster is coming to healthcare providers and pharmacies near you

A nurse prepares to give a patient a shot

What now? Local pharmacies are already taking appointments while the county and private healthcare providers are working out the details on what they will do. Max Chun has what we know here.

Q&A: I’m eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot. Should I get it? (LA Times)
Ready for a second booster? You’ll have to wait just a little while (Max Chun)

What does $6 million-plus buy in Santa Cruz County?

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom English cottage-style property for sale near Ocean View Park
(Via Compass)

Care to dream? Lookout checked out the highest-priced properties for sale across the county, building off our recent findings in the “super rental” category. In this search, we found four properties asking for at least $6 million, while also noticing acreages throughout the county asking for at least four times that amount. We’ve selected four homes to check out. Grace Stetson walks you through them here.

Book a stay at a Santa Cruz ‘super-rental’: It’s only $1,000 a night

A sober rethink: It’s time to widen our booze-free choices

Two of Front & Cooper's non-alcoholic cocktails: "Lost in Paradise," left, and "Me Voy Pa'l Pueblo."
(Giovanni Moujaes / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Ground to be made up: Millennials are leading the way as trends show alcohol consumption on the decline. Who locally is meeting the new demands of the day? Not nearly enough places it turns out. Lily Belli sheds light on that topic here.

a banner advertising Lookout membership

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER

First Friday takes flight, and buckle up for some big names in music

Find Esa Chabe's work on display this First Friday at Treehouse in Soquel.
(Via Instagram)

BOLO Best Bets: We are not April foolin’ when we say we have a big weekend ahead on the arts/entertainment front. Wallace Baine & team with more here.

Promoted Content

Revised Kresge Renewal project will nearly double number of student beds at UCSC’s sixth residential college

A rendering of the new academic building and Kresge College entrance from the north pedestrian bridge.
Promoted Content

Revised Kresge Renewal project will nearly double number of student beds at UCSC’s sixth residential college

Presented by UC Santa Cruz

Some California renters will receive three more months of eviction protection

Anti-eviction signs decorate the Rodney Drive apartments in Los Feliz.

Legislation signed: California extended its eviction moratorium until June 30 in an emergency bill lawmakers approved Thursday, giving government officials another three months to disburse rent relief payments for tenants who have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More from the LA Times here.

Parents say their kids haven’t been the same since COVID. U.S. Education secretary listening

Los Angeles, CA

Speaking out: Parents described behaviors that are typically associated with adolescence, but that seemed exacerbated to extremes. They also described a school system that has struggled to respond proportionately to the needs of students, a problem that predated the pandemic. More from the Times here.

job board banner for newsletters

➤ Want more?Check out our Job Board.
Hiring?Post a job.
*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time,get your bundles here.

* * *

Without SAT, ACT, what’s next for Cal State admissions?

Cal State campuses

What we know: Cal State joined the University of California in ending its use of an admissions test for freshmen. Now the system is creating a new set of eligibility criteria, the first change since 1965. The plan is to focus on student high school grades and life experiences. More from CalMatters here.

Promoted Content

Join the Hug-a-Tree challenge to earn an Earth Day GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title

kids hugging a tree
Promoted Content

Join the Hug-a-Tree challenge to earn an Earth Day GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS® title

Presented by Sempervirens Fund

U.S. military veterans answer Zelensky’s call to fight, but not all are chosen

As refugees flee, a British volunteer fighter prepares to cross the border from Poland into Ukraine.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Who is joining Hundreds or possibly thousands of foreign nationals have swooped into Ukraine to join the battle against the Russians. More from the Times here.

More from here & elsewhere

Watsonville’s boys soccer team to be honored at San Jose Earthquakes’ game Saturday (Sentinel)
Scotts Valley teenage passenger killed in solo crash (Sentinel)
Privates Beach to become public in Santa Cruz (KSBW)
Cherished Cal falcon found dead, likely killed by car, group says (SF Gate)
Stanford student is paying $50 an hour to be her personal assistant (SF Gate)

That’s it for Thursday, my friends. Please join me back here tomorrow and we’ll close down the week in style.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Promoted Content

A new record high for single family home prices in Santa Cruz County

spike in real estate prices
Promoted Content

A new record high for single family home prices in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Brezsny Associates

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive
Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

More from Mark Conley
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.