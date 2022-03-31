LOOKOUT PM: News on that second booster rollout; houses for the stars, Santa Cruz style

Happy Thursday evening, folks.

We’ve got some fresh news you can use on the second booster front, so let’s get right to it ...

It’s official: A 2nd COVID booster is coming to healthcare providers and pharmacies near you

What now? Local pharmacies are already taking appointments while the county and private healthcare providers are working out the details on what they will do. Max Chun has what we know here.

➤ Q&A: I’m eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot. Should I get it? (LA Times)

➤ Ready for a second booster? You’ll have to wait just a little while (Max Chun)



What does $6 million-plus buy in Santa Cruz County?

(Via Compass)

Care to dream? Lookout checked out the highest-priced properties for sale across the county, building off our recent findings in the “super rental” category. In this search, we found four properties asking for at least $6 million, while also noticing acreages throughout the county asking for at least four times that amount. We’ve selected four homes to check out. Grace Stetson walks you through them here.

➤ Book a stay at a Santa Cruz ‘super-rental’: It’s only $1,000 a night



A sober rethink: It’s time to widen our booze-free choices

(Giovanni Moujaes / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Ground to be made up: Millennials are leading the way as trends show alcohol consumption on the decline. Who locally is meeting the new demands of the day? Not nearly enough places it turns out. Lily Belli sheds light on that topic here.

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER



First Friday takes flight, and buckle up for some big names in music

BOLO Best Bets: We are not April foolin’ when we say we have a big weekend ahead on the arts/entertainment front. Wallace Baine & team with more here.

Some California renters will receive three more months of eviction protection

Legislation signed: California extended its eviction moratorium until June 30 in an emergency bill lawmakers approved Thursday, giving government officials another three months to disburse rent relief payments for tenants who have experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More from the LA Times here.



Parents say their kids haven’t been the same since COVID. U.S. Education secretary listening

Speaking out: Parents described behaviors that are typically associated with adolescence, but that seemed exacerbated to extremes. They also described a school system that has struggled to respond proportionately to the needs of students, a problem that predated the pandemic. More from the Times here.

➤ Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

* * *



Without SAT, ACT, what’s next for Cal State admissions?

What we know: Cal State joined the University of California in ending its use of an admissions test for freshmen. Now the system is creating a new set of eligibility criteria, the first change since 1965. The plan is to focus on student high school grades and life experiences. More from CalMatters here.

U.S. military veterans answer Zelensky’s call to fight, but not all are chosen

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Who is joining Hundreds or possibly thousands of foreign nationals have swooped into Ukraine to join the battle against the Russians. More from the Times here.



More from here & elsewhere

➤ Watsonville’s boys soccer team to be honored at San Jose Earthquakes’ game Saturday (Sentinel)

➤ Scotts Valley teenage passenger killed in solo crash (Sentinel)

➤ Privates Beach to become public in Santa Cruz (KSBW)

➤ Cherished Cal falcon found dead, likely killed by car, group says (SF Gate)

➤ Stanford student is paying $50 an hour to be her personal assistant (SF Gate)

That’s it for Thursday, my friends. Please join me back here tomorrow and we’ll close down the week in style.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor