Bookie's addictive wing sauce is made with Frank's Hot Sauce and "lots of butter."
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
LOOKOUT PM: Eaters Digest, Matt Huffaker and a full slate of puzzles

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy weekend time, everyone.

It will still feel spring-ish weather-wise as salmon season kicks off in the bay, but we’ve got a warm-up coming next week.

To the headlines du jour ...

Bet on the new Bookie’s, salmon streaming in and captivating cookies

Chef Todd Parker uses a custom sauce for each pizza, like this one topped with Fogline Farm chicken and barbecue sauce.
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

EATERS DIGEST: Crab season is departing early, but salmon is on deck, and Santa Cruz spring has sprung in the form of a fine-dining spin on Detroit pizza inside Sante Adairius’ Midtown portal. More from Lily Belli here.

A sober rethink: It’s time to widen our booze-free choices
Lily Belli on Food: Hop’N Barley returns, fundraising for Ukraine, and my new favorite pickle

Matt Huffaker is off to the races as Santa Cruz’s new boss, but can his feet move fast enough?

Santa Cruz city manager Matt Huffaker
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

‘A marathon at sprint pace’: In the city of Santa Cruz, it’s been a rough, tumultuous stretch for all elected officials and staff trying to triage issues — largely centered around homelessness. New Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker calls this a “medium-size city with big-city problems,” and he’s trying to be the type of leader to facilitate solutions. My talk with Matt here.

A forced overhaul of Santa Cruz government: How we got into this districting ‘mess’ & what happens from here

Sierra snowpack worsens, falls to lowest level in 7 years

State officials measure the snowpack in Phillips, south of Lake Tahoe.
(Via California Department of Water Resources)

What we know: The April snowpack, key to how much water flows into reservoirs, is 39% of average statewide, proving that drought hasn’t relaxed its grip on California. More from CalMatters here.

Revised Kresge Renewal project will nearly double number of student beds at UCSC’s sixth residential college

A rendering of the new academic building and Kresge College entrance from the north pedestrian bridge.
Frustrating, little-known disorder in spotlight after Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis

Actor Bruce Willis, in a photo from daughter Rumer Willis' Instagram.
(Via Rumer Willis / Instagram)

The latest: The aphasia community hopes Bruce Willis’ diagnosis will help reduce the stigma of invisible illnesses and lead to better understanding of a condition that affects about 2 million Americans. More from the LA Times here.

Careful, cannabis users: Bongs may create more secondhand smoke than cigarettes

A woman smokes in a licensed cannabis sales section at the 2019 Outside Lands music festival
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Not blowing smoke: Smoking a bong creates concentrations of fine particulate matter four times greater than a cigarette or hookah, the UC Berkeley study found. More from the Times here.

* * *

Student Lookout: BOGO cocktails, trivia nights & April Fool’s Day

A logo for Student Lookout
(Lookout Santa Cruz)

Get the 411: All the cool news, deals and other intel a student could need. Max Chun has it here.

Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Krista and Mary Anne Carson on site for a Dominican Hospital Foundation Community Partner testimonial.
Puzzles anyone?

File image of Sukoku game
(via Pixabay)

We’ve now got them: Beginning today, visit our Santa Cruz Puzzle Center to enjoy daily mini-crossword, Sudoku and Word Search puzzles – seven days a week. And you’ll find homegrown puzzles – all themed around things Santa Cruz County – soon as well. More on that here.

More from here & elsewhere

Aptos public beachfront walkway access trial underway (Sentinel)
Motorcyclist killed after Westside Santa Cruz high-speed crash (Sentinel)
Santa Cruz Harbor gears up for start of recreational ocean salmon season (KSBW)
Santa Cruz Police looking for suspect caught on camera installing card skimming device (KION)
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap (SF Gate)

That’s it for this first day of April and this final week of March. Hope you’ve got some great things planned for the weekend. Enjoy and we’ll see you back here Monday.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

