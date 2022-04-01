LOOKOUT PM: Eaters Digest, Matt Huffaker and a full slate of puzzles

Happy weekend time, everyone.

It will still feel spring-ish weather-wise as salmon season kicks off in the bay, but we’ve got a warm-up coming next week.

It's no joke that we'll be talking about #heat next week. We're confident that daytime highs will be well above normal, but it's still a week out & there's uncertainty in how hot it'll get. Stay tuned as we fine tune the forecast & be heat aware! #cawx pic.twitter.com/e7quwIVEKJ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 1, 2022

Bet on the new Bookie’s, salmon streaming in and captivating cookies

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

EATERS DIGEST: Crab season is departing early, but salmon is on deck, and Santa Cruz spring has sprung in the form of a fine-dining spin on Detroit pizza inside Sante Adairius’ Midtown portal. More from Lily Belli here.

➤ A sober rethink: It’s time to widen our booze-free choices

➤ Lily Belli on Food: Hop’N Barley returns, fundraising for Ukraine, and my new favorite pickle



Matt Huffaker is off to the races as Santa Cruz’s new boss, but can his feet move fast enough?

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

‘A marathon at sprint pace’: In the city of Santa Cruz, it’s been a rough, tumultuous stretch for all elected officials and staff trying to triage issues — largely centered around homelessness. New Santa Cruz City Manager Matt Huffaker calls this a “medium-size city with big-city problems,” and he’s trying to be the type of leader to facilitate solutions. My talk with Matt here.

➤ A forced overhaul of Santa Cruz government: How we got into this districting ‘mess’ & what happens from here

Sierra snowpack worsens, falls to lowest level in 7 years

(Via California Department of Water Resources)

What we know: The April snowpack, key to how much water flows into reservoirs, is 39% of average statewide, proving that drought hasn’t relaxed its grip on California. More from CalMatters here.

The Sierra 8, 5, and 6 station indices help us understand how much mountain rain/snow melt will contribute to the CA water supply, but it's been a very dry winter... #cawx https://t.co/LuHDfDhljG — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 1, 2022

Frustrating, little-known disorder in spotlight after Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis

The latest: The aphasia community hopes Bruce Willis’ diagnosis will help reduce the stigma of invisible illnesses and lead to better understanding of a condition that affects about 2 million Americans. More from the LA Times here.



Careful, cannabis users: Bongs may create more secondhand smoke than cigarettes

(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Not blowing smoke: Smoking a bong creates concentrations of fine particulate matter four times greater than a cigarette or hookah, the UC Berkeley study found. More from the Times here.

Student Lookout: BOGO cocktails, trivia nights & April Fool’s Day

(Lookout Santa Cruz)

Get the 411: All the cool news, deals and other intel a student could need. Max Chun has it here.

Puzzles anyone?

(via Pixabay)

We’ve now got them: Beginning today, visit our Santa Cruz Puzzle Center to enjoy daily mini-crossword, Sudoku and Word Search puzzles – seven days a week. And you’ll find homegrown puzzles – all themed around things Santa Cruz County – soon as well. More on that here.



That’s it for this first day of April and this final week of March. Hope you’ve got some great things planned for the weekend. Enjoy and we’ll see you back here Monday.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor