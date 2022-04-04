Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Q&A
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Talking to UCSC student body prez & sorting through Sacto shooting aftermath

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Happy Monday evening, my friends. It was another sweetly spring-like day that even included some nicely building swell from the northwest.

That is a beautiful thing for many of us here, and I know most of you who read us are pretty keen on the power of the ocean and the respect it always deserves. But please spread the word to visitors and newcomers.

We’ll also get a nice little bump in the temperature on Thursday, so plan for some outdoor activities.

You’re up to speed on Mother Nature. Now to the headlines ...

Q&A: The UCSC student body president talks about reemerging student life

Shivika Sivakumar stands in front of the Peace Starts Here mural at College Nine on the UC Santa Cruz campus
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Zoom, social anxiety, new fun — and sleep: UC Santa Cruz Student Union Assembly President Shivika Sivakumar describes the “revival” on campus after two COVID-torn years — and her favorite projects as students manage through unprecedented times. More from Hillary Ojeda here.

Sacramento mass shooting: At least 75 shots fired, 18 people hit, 6 dead, many questions

Crime scene
(Via Pixabay)

What we know: More than a day after the Sacramento mass shooting, many questions remain unanswered. Police arrested a suspect on Monday. A motive is not clear. More from the LA Times here.

Man arrested on assault, firearms possession charges in Sacramento mass shooting (LAT)

a banner advertising Lookout membership

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A LOOKOUT MEMBER

Column: ‘Why do we do this to ourselves?’ The pandemic supercharged easy access to guns

Assault rifle
(via Pixabay)

Opinion: More guns, including assault weapons, are on the street, as the mass shooting in Sacramento reveals all too brutally. The Times’ Anita Chabria weighs in.

Promoted Content

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County this week

Railroad in Felton CA
Promoted Content

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County this week

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board

Senate advances Jackson Supreme Court nomination after panel deadlocks

WASHINGTON, DC

The latest: An evenly split Senate committee deadlocked along partisan lines on a vote to advance Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee. The chamber voted 53 to 47 to move the nomination to the floor after the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked 11-11 on recommending her confirmation earlier in the day. More from the Times here.

What would free speech look like on Elon Musk’s Twitter?

Elon Musk
(Via Pixabay)

Musk weighs in After acquiring a 9% stake in Twitter, Elon Musk questioned free speech on the platform and asks whether it is undermining democracy. More from the Times here.

job board banner for newsletters

Want more? Check out our Job Board.
Hiring? Post a job.
*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time,get your bundles here.

* * *

Calls grow for more sanctions on Russia after mass graves found around Kyiv

A smoke column rises after an attack in Kyiv
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The latest: Calls for war-crime investigations and harsher sanctions on Moscow grew Monday as Ukrainian and Western officials responded to discoveries of mass graves and streets littered with the bodies of dead civilians after the Russian retreat from suburbs around Kyiv. More from the Times here.

Promoted Content

Revised Kresge Renewal project will nearly double number of student beds at UCSC’s sixth residential college

A rendering of the new academic building and Kresge College entrance from the north pedestrian bridge.
Promoted Content

Revised Kresge Renewal project will nearly double number of student beds at UCSC’s sixth residential college

Presented by UC Santa Cruz

Feral pigs are biological time bombs. Can California stem their ‘exponential’ damage?

A pig walks around a park

A big pig problem: They chew up native plants, spread disease and threaten people. California wants to ease hunting of wild pigs. Evidence suggests that won’t work. Susanne Rust of the Times with more.

More from here & elsewhere

Court: Santa Cruz police officers shed light on homicide from 2009 (Sentinel)
County Arts Council proposes performing arts center in downtown (Pajaronian)
Police: Teenager dies after being shot multiple times in Watsonville (KSBW)
Union Square billboard calls San Francisco ‘famous the world over for dirt-cheap fentanyl’ (SF Gate)
Masters rookie wears shorts in breach of Augusta National protocol (USA Today)

That’s it for a Monday evening, everyone. Thanks for reading and supporting Lookout. You are the ones that make it possible.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Promoted Content

Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Krista and Mary Anne Carson on site for a Dominican Hospital Foundation Community Partner testimonial.
Promoted Content

Meet Krista Snelling, President and CEO of Santa Cruz County Bank

Presented by Santa Cruz County Bank

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive
Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

More from Mark Conley
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.