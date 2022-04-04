LOOKOUT PM: Talking to UCSC student body prez & sorting through Sacto shooting aftermath

Happy Monday evening, my friends. It was another sweetly spring-like day that even included some nicely building swell from the northwest.

That is a beautiful thing for many of us here, and I know most of you who read us are pretty keen on the power of the ocean and the respect it always deserves. But please spread the word to visitors and newcomers.

A moderate swell with period 14 to 16 seconds with swell heights over 11 feet will arrive overnight.



This will increase the risk for rip currents and sneaker waves from 3 AM PDT Tuesday through 9 PM Wednesday



Larger breaking waves in the surf zone is possible#CAwx #CAbeaches pic.twitter.com/x6VtasXnIZ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 4, 2022

We’ll also get a nice little bump in the temperature on Thursday, so plan for some outdoor activities.

If you have not heard, a pronounced warming trend will occur during the latter half of this week. With the peak heating anticipated for Thursday, here's a peek at the probability of max temperatures of < 90° 🌡️. #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CAheat pic.twitter.com/eBlwe2xOnK — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 4, 2022

You’re up to speed on Mother Nature. Now to the headlines ...



Q&A: The UCSC student body president talks about reemerging student life

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Zoom, social anxiety, new fun — and sleep: UC Santa Cruz Student Union Assembly President Shivika Sivakumar describes the “revival” on campus after two COVID-torn years — and her favorite projects as students manage through unprecedented times. More from Hillary Ojeda here.



Sacramento mass shooting: At least 75 shots fired, 18 people hit, 6 dead, many questions

(Via Pixabay)

What we know: More than a day after the Sacramento mass shooting, many questions remain unanswered. Police arrested a suspect on Monday. A motive is not clear. More from the LA Times here.

➤ Man arrested on assault, firearms possession charges in Sacramento mass shooting (LAT)

Column: ‘Why do we do this to ourselves?’ The pandemic supercharged easy access to guns

(via Pixabay)

Opinion: More guns, including assault weapons, are on the street, as the mass shooting in Sacramento reveals all too brutally. The Times’ Anita Chabria weighs in.

Senate advances Jackson Supreme Court nomination after panel deadlocks

The latest: An evenly split Senate committee deadlocked along partisan lines on a vote to advance Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court nominee. The chamber voted 53 to 47 to move the nomination to the floor after the Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked 11-11 on recommending her confirmation earlier in the day. More from the Times here.



What would free speech look like on Elon Musk’s Twitter?

(Via Pixabay)

Musk weighs in After acquiring a 9% stake in Twitter, Elon Musk questioned free speech on the platform and asks whether it is undermining democracy. More from the Times here.

Calls grow for more sanctions on Russia after mass graves found around Kyiv

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

The latest: Calls for war-crime investigations and harsher sanctions on Moscow grew Monday as Ukrainian and Western officials responded to discoveries of mass graves and streets littered with the bodies of dead civilians after the Russian retreat from suburbs around Kyiv. More from the Times here.

Feral pigs are biological time bombs. Can California stem their ‘exponential’ damage?

A big pig problem: They chew up native plants, spread disease and threaten people. California wants to ease hunting of wild pigs. Evidence suggests that won’t work. Susanne Rust of the Times with more.



That’s it for a Monday evening, everyone. Thanks for reading and supporting Lookout. You are the ones that make it possible.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor