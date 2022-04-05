Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Discretion Brewing's new 60-beer barrel fermenter and brite tank.
(Via Discretion Brewing / Instagram)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: Local beer news, Q&As with a housing expert & a rookie/veteran politico

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Tuesday evening, everybody.

More details on the warmup that begins tomorrow. Santa Cruz could hit 80 by midday and then creep up to 83 on Thursday. And, if you live in the San Lorenzo Valley, you know how that translates and will want to locate the fans ahead of time.

To all of the headlines du jour we go ...

‘There’s no way you can hide from it’: Discussing California’s housing crisis with Conor Dougherty

q&a

Q&A: When New York Times economics correspondent Conor Dougherty first moved back to San Francisco from the East Coast in 2014, he saw one major issue that related to everything: housing availability and affordability. Now, eight years later and covering housing on top of economics, Dougherty comes to Santa Cruz to discuss the continued concerns surrounding housing both locally and nationally. Grace Stetson with the interview here.

PREVIOUSLY: City eyeballs the math for housing needs ahead: A staggering 3,400 more units required by 2031

Manu the senior supervisor? First-time politico battles ‘tangle of wires,’ resistance to inevitable change

Manu Koenig snapped a selfie of himself and his new dog, Benji.
(Via Manu Koenig)

Q&A: One year and three months into his first political foray, First District County Supervisor Manu Koenig has run into some walls, prodded himself into patience and picked up some things the hard way. But he says he’s learning and doesn’t seem deterred by the challenges he’s come up against thus far. I’ve got the chat with Manu here.

PREVIOUSLY: Who is Manu? Winner of 2020’s most-watched local political race prepares to step in

More local beer, Abbott Square brunch deals and Palm Deli’s next chapter

Abbott Square sign

Lily Belli on Food: News on Abbott Square brunches, brewery news from Fruition and Discretion and what the future holds for Palm Deli. Lily with those scoops and more here.

Report to California Legislature: Prepare for sweeping effects of climate change

Cattle graze as the Tamarack fire burned

The latest: From housing and health to transportation and education, the Legislative Analyst’s Office report provides a litany of sobering climate change impacts for California legislators to address as they enact policies and set budgets. More from CalMatters here.

California’s new benefits for undocumented immigrants are not enough, workers say

Paula Cortez Medrano has worked in the agriculture industry since she arrived in the U.S. over 25 years ago. Photo by TKTK

What we know: California’s undocumented immigrants risked themselves working during pandemic. Lawmakers want to pay them unemployment benefits. More from CalMatters here.

* * *

Sacramento grieves for mass shooting victims as police arrest second suspect

Two women light candles at a vigil.
(Anita Chabria / Los Angeles Times)

Sadness in Sacramento: The man arrested early Tuesday is the brother of the first suspect arrested in connection with the shooting early Sunday that killed six and wounded 12 more. More from the LA Times here.

Sacramento shooting suspect got out of prison early despite DA’s opposition

The suspect in the Sacramento mass shooting, 'Smiley' Martin.
(Via ABC10)

Early release: Smiley Martin was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Because of prison time credits, he was released early this year. More from the Times here.

Have you checked out our puzzles yet?

File image of Sukoku game
(via Pixabay)

Yes, we are not your place for that too. Check out all we have to offer right here.

More from here & elsewhere

Family searches for answers after 18-year-old farmworker is gunned down
(Pajaronian)
Monterey and Santa Cruz County beachgoers asked to steer clear of seal pups (KSBW)
Drawings reveal splashy, large master plan for UC Berkeley campus (SF Gate)
New details in case of Calif. surfer who admitted to killing kids (SF Gate)
Biden to push back student loan payment restart, again (USA Today)

That’s it for Tuesday, friends. See you back here tomorrow.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

