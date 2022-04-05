LOOKOUT PM: Local beer news, Q&As with a housing expert & a rookie/veteran politico

Happy Tuesday evening, everybody.

More details on the warmup that begins tomorrow. Santa Cruz could hit 80 by midday and then creep up to 83 on Thursday. And, if you live in the San Lorenzo Valley, you know how that translates and will want to locate the fans ahead of time.

Are you prepared for much warmer temperatures? Afternoon readings on Wednesday through Friday will be mostly in the 80s and 90s. Stay hydrated, check on others, and take cooling breaks if you have outdoor plans! #cawx pic.twitter.com/L3S1MeK9jh — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 5, 2022

To all of the headlines du jour we go ...



‘There’s no way you can hide from it’: Discussing California’s housing crisis with Conor Dougherty

Q&A: When New York Times economics correspondent Conor Dougherty first moved back to San Francisco from the East Coast in 2014, he saw one major issue that related to everything: housing availability and affordability. Now, eight years later and covering housing on top of economics, Dougherty comes to Santa Cruz to discuss the continued concerns surrounding housing both locally and nationally. Grace Stetson with the interview here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: City eyeballs the math for housing needs ahead: A staggering 3,400 more units required by 2031



Manu the senior supervisor? First-time politico battles ‘tangle of wires,’ resistance to inevitable change

(Via Manu Koenig)

Q&A: One year and three months into his first political foray, First District County Supervisor Manu Koenig has run into some walls, prodded himself into patience and picked up some things the hard way. But he says he’s learning and doesn’t seem deterred by the challenges he’s come up against thus far. I’ve got the chat with Manu here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Who is Manu? Winner of 2020’s most-watched local political race prepares to step in

More local beer, Abbott Square brunch deals and Palm Deli’s next chapter

Lily Belli on Food: News on Abbott Square brunches, brewery news from Fruition and Discretion and what the future holds for Palm Deli. Lily with those scoops and more here.

Report to California Legislature: Prepare for sweeping effects of climate change

The latest: From housing and health to transportation and education, the Legislative Analyst’s Office report provides a litany of sobering climate change impacts for California legislators to address as they enact policies and set budgets. More from CalMatters here.



California’s new benefits for undocumented immigrants are not enough, workers say

What we know: California’s undocumented immigrants risked themselves working during pandemic. Lawmakers want to pay them unemployment benefits. More from CalMatters here.

* * *



Sacramento grieves for mass shooting victims as police arrest second suspect

(Anita Chabria / Los Angeles Times)

Sadness in Sacramento: The man arrested early Tuesday is the brother of the first suspect arrested in connection with the shooting early Sunday that killed six and wounded 12 more. More from the LA Times here.



Sacramento shooting suspect got out of prison early despite DA’s opposition

(Via ABC10)

Early release: Smiley Martin was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Because of prison time credits, he was released early this year. More from the Times here.

Have you checked out our puzzles yet?

(via Pixabay)

Yes, we are not your place for that too. Check out all we have to offer right here.



That’s it for Tuesday, friends. See you back here tomorrow.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor