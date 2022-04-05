LOOKOUT PM: Local beer news, Q&As with a housing expert & a rookie/veteran politico
Happy Tuesday evening, everybody.
More details on the warmup that begins tomorrow. Santa Cruz could hit 80 by midday and then creep up to 83 on Thursday. And, if you live in the San Lorenzo Valley, you know how that translates and will want to locate the fans ahead of time.
To all of the headlines du jour we go ...
‘There’s no way you can hide from it’: Discussing California’s housing crisis with Conor Dougherty
Q&A: When New York Times economics correspondent Conor Dougherty first moved back to San Francisco from the East Coast in 2014, he saw one major issue that related to everything: housing availability and affordability. Now, eight years later and covering housing on top of economics, Dougherty comes to Santa Cruz to discuss the continued concerns surrounding housing both locally and nationally. Grace Stetson with the interview here.
➤ PREVIOUSLY: City eyeballs the math for housing needs ahead: A staggering 3,400 more units required by 2031
Manu the senior supervisor? First-time politico battles ‘tangle of wires,’ resistance to inevitable change
Q&A: One year and three months into his first political foray, First District County Supervisor Manu Koenig has run into some walls, prodded himself into patience and picked up some things the hard way. But he says he’s learning and doesn’t seem deterred by the challenges he’s come up against thus far. I’ve got the chat with Manu here.
➤ PREVIOUSLY: Who is Manu? Winner of 2020’s most-watched local political race prepares to step in
More local beer, Abbott Square brunch deals and Palm Deli’s next chapter
Lily Belli on Food: News on Abbott Square brunches, brewery news from Fruition and Discretion and what the future holds for Palm Deli. Lily with those scoops and more here.
Play the real estate game: Can you guess what this home sold for?
Play the real estate game: Can you guess what this home sold for?
Report to California Legislature: Prepare for sweeping effects of climate change
The latest: From housing and health to transportation and education, the Legislative Analyst’s Office report provides a litany of sobering climate change impacts for California legislators to address as they enact policies and set budgets. More from CalMatters here.
California’s new benefits for undocumented immigrants are not enough, workers say
What we know: California’s undocumented immigrants risked themselves working during pandemic. Lawmakers want to pay them unemployment benefits. More from CalMatters here.
- Youth Programs Educator at UC Santa Cruz
- Executive Assistant at UC Santa Cruz
- Mechanic I at Santa Cruz Metro
- Associate Director for Equity in Mental Health at UC Santa Cruz
- Engineer - Associate or Assistant I/II at Soquel Creek Water District
Want more? Check out our Job Board.
Hiring? Post a job.
*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.
* * *
Sacramento grieves for mass shooting victims as police arrest second suspect
Sadness in Sacramento: The man arrested early Tuesday is the brother of the first suspect arrested in connection with the shooting early Sunday that killed six and wounded 12 more. More from the LA Times here.
Sacramento shooting suspect got out of prison early despite DA’s opposition
Early release: Smiley Martin was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Because of prison time credits, he was released early this year. More from the Times here.
Have you checked out our puzzles yet?
Yes, we are not your place for that too. Check out all we have to offer right here.
More from here & elsewhere
➤ Family searches for answers after 18-year-old farmworker is gunned down
(Pajaronian)
➤ Monterey and Santa Cruz County beachgoers asked to steer clear of seal pups (KSBW)
➤ Drawings reveal splashy, large master plan for UC Berkeley campus (SF Gate)
➤ New details in case of Calif. surfer who admitted to killing kids (SF Gate)
➤ Biden to push back student loan payment restart, again (USA Today)
That’s it for Tuesday, friends. See you back here tomorrow.
Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor
A new record high for single family home prices in Santa Cruz County
A new record high for single family home prices in Santa Cruz County