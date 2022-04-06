LOOKOUT PM: CZU recovery, Starbucks’ young unionizer & the heatwave

Happy Wednesday evening, folks.

It was warm and beautiful today, as promised, with more on the way tomorrow. Unless, of course, it was too hot and sweat-inducing, which could be the better description if you live up in the valley. It appears Felton could get up to 93 Thursday with Boulder Creek going as high as 95.

Stay cool and hydrated, our mountain friends — and get down to the cooler coastal zones if you can. Capitola will only top out at 86.

Now, about those headlines ...



A tale of two recoveries: Rebuilding frustrates CZU families; officials say they’re ahead of the curve

(Via Steve Homan)

Breaking it down: With building costs up 20-30% from pre-pandemic levels, red tape, updated building codes, construction price hyperinflation and the recurring nightmare of personal loss have combined to stymie efforts to get Santa Cruz County residents back into houses in areas devastated by the 2020 CZU blaze. Grace Stetson with the story.

➤ CZU: One Year Later ... read our series of stories checking in with folks

Joseph Thompson, lead organizer for unionizing Starbucks, is just getting started

Q&A: As three Santa Cruz Starbucks stores lead much of the chain unionizing in California, local leader Joseph Thompson cites their great-grandfather for union inspiration: “Organizing gives me energy, and because I’m young it’s going to be a lot easier for me to keep that up.” Max Chun has the story.



Santa Cruz Starbucks stores among first in California to get OK for union vote

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The latest: The Starbucks stores on Ocean Street and Mission Street are two of the first three of the coffee giant’s California locations to go to a union election after getting the go-ahead from the National Labor Relations Board. Max with those details here.

➤ PREVIOUSLY: Federal unionization hearing begins for Santa Cruz Starbucks; other stores moving forward

At least five shooters involved in Sacramento massacre, gang ties likely, police say

(Via Los Angeles Times)

At least five: Evidence has emerged that Sunday’s incident resulted from a gang feud involving Crips and Bloods that escalated into gunfire. More from the LA Times.



Newsom urged Californians to cut water use by 15%. In February they saved less than 1%

Water watch: Californians reduced urban water use by half a percent in February, a far cry from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s voluntary conservation goal of 15%. More from the Times here.

From scandal to scrutiny: How intense citizen oversight reshaped Oakland police

Reverberations: A 22-year-old scandal exposing abuses by Oakland police resulted in a higher rate of complaints sustained against officers, and many are leaving the department amid the heightened scrutiny. More from CalMatters here.

That’s it for this Wednesday evening. See you all on the other side tomorrow.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor