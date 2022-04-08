LOOKOUT PM: A full plate of Eaters Digest & housing stock on a steep decline

Happy Friday, folks.

It’s blessedly cooler outside this evening and that should lead into a nice weekend for us all. Hope you have something fun planned. After reading Lily Belli’s food dispatches, I’ve always got fun eating adventures in mind.

The problem: There’s just too many of them. Quite the problems we’ve got around here!

To Lily’s latest temptations and much more we go ...



Prevedelli legacy, Easter eats and farmers market finds

(Via Facebook)

Eaters Digest: Veteran farmer Frank Prevedelli’s legacy lives on through a memorial scholarship, and spring heats up with an April lineup of wine tasting events and outdoor dining. Lily Belli has your weekend lowdown.

➤ Lily Belli on Food: More local beer, Abbott Square brunch deals and Palm Deli’s next chapter

➤ Weekender: Crisis at Actors’ Theatre; Mountain Winery lineup announced; the debut of the B9



How many homes are for sale in Santa Cruz County? A super-low 130

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

One of the lowest numbers in 10 years: The pressure on would-be buyers is only increasing, with 33 to 50% of the homes on the market attracting all-cash offers. Grace Stetson with the story.

CLICK HERE FOR STUDENT SIGNUP



Paradise with population decline: Santa Cruz County saw 3,069 fewer residents in the past year

(U.S. Census Bureau)

What we know: An aging population, limited immigration and COVID have combined to drive the U.S., California and Santa Cruz County to historically low growth rates. More from Max Chun here.

Plans to curb California insulin costs abound. Will anything get done this year?

The latest: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is pushing a first-in-the-nation plan for California to partner with a drugmaker to produce cheaper insulin. It’s one of many proposed state and federal remedies to soaring insulin costs. More from CalMatters here.



Man convicted of setting Big Sur wildfire that killed 12 endangered condors

(Via Pixabay)

Guilty of arson: Ivan Gomez found guilty of arson in the 125,000-acre Dolan fire near Big Sur and cruelty to animals for killing multiple condors, prosecutors said. More from the LA Times here.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

* * *



Proposed bill would shorten California workweek to 32 hours. Here’s what to know

(Via Pixabay)

The bill is real: The bill, AB 2932, would change the definition of a workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours for companies with more than 500 employees. More from the Times here.

Will Smith is banned for 10 years from academy events, including the Oscars

(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

To the penalty box: The film academy delivered a harsh punishment after actor Will Smith’s Oscars slap of host and comedian Chris Rock on March 27. More from the Times here.

➤ If you haven’t yet checked out Student Lookout and recommended it to a college kid or two you know, then here’s your latest chance. Max Chun wrote about free pizza slices, unique Santa Cruz spots & what to do this weekend.

➤ And if you aren’t already addicted to all of our new puzzle offerings, I dare you to click here and only try one.



More from here & elsewhere

➤ San Lorenzo Valley Water Districts move closer to consolidation with fire-damaged systems (Sentinel)

➤ After 2 children were rescued from sand, Santa Cruz lifeguards issue warnings (KSBW)

➤ Santa Cruz County launches free menstrual products program (KION)

➤ Yosemite worker found guilty of sexually assaulting coworker (SF Gate)

➤ Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market (USA Today)

Another week down, everyone. With cooler temperatures creeping in, I hope you all get outside and have a great weekend.

Mark Conley

Deputy Managing Editor