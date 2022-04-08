Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Adobo2Go's chicken adobo plates and dumplings
Adobo2Go will serve classic Filipino dishes, including chicken adobo plates and dumplings, at the West Cliff Food Truck Summer Series on Friday.
(Lookout Santa Cruz)
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: A full plate of Eaters Digest & housing stock on a steep decline

By Mark Conley
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Happy Friday, folks.

It’s blessedly cooler outside this evening and that should lead into a nice weekend for us all. Hope you have something fun planned. After reading Lily Belli’s food dispatches, I’ve always got fun eating adventures in mind.

The problem: There’s just too many of them. Quite the problems we’ve got around here!

To Lily’s latest temptations and much more we go ...

Prevedelli legacy, Easter eats and farmers market finds

The Frank Prevedelli Memorial Scholarship Fund will support local students pursuing agricultural education.
(Via Facebook)

Eaters Digest: Veteran farmer Frank Prevedelli’s legacy lives on through a memorial scholarship, and spring heats up with an April lineup of wine tasting events and outdoor dining. Lily Belli has your weekend lowdown.

Lily Belli on Food: More local beer, Abbott Square brunch deals and Palm Deli’s next chapter

Weekender: Crisis at Actors’ Theatre; Mountain Winery lineup announced; the debut of the B9

How many homes are for sale in Santa Cruz County? A super-low 130

An aerial view of Whittier Blvd. and Arizona Ave. in East Los Angeles. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

One of the lowest numbers in 10 years: The pressure on would-be buyers is only increasing, with 33 to 50% of the homes on the market attracting all-cash offers. Grace Stetson with the story.

Paradise with population decline: Santa Cruz County saw 3,069 fewer residents in the past year

An illustration of U.S. Census Bureau data
(U.S. Census Bureau)

What we know: An aging population, limited immigration and COVID have combined to drive the U.S., California and Santa Cruz County to historically low growth rates. More from Max Chun here.

Revised Kresge Renewal project will nearly double number of student beds at UCSC’s sixth residential college

A rendering of the new academic building and Kresge College entrance from the north pedestrian bridge.
Revised Kresge Renewal project will nearly double number of student beds at UCSC’s sixth residential college

Plans to curb California insulin costs abound. Will anything get done this year?

Several efforts are underway to cut insulin costs in California. Photo by George Frey, REUTERS

The latest: Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration is pushing a first-in-the-nation plan for California to partner with a drugmaker to produce cheaper insulin. It’s one of many proposed state and federal remedies to soaring insulin costs. More from CalMatters here.

Man convicted of setting Big Sur wildfire that killed 12 endangered condors

The Big Sur coastline
(Via Pixabay)

Guilty of arson: Ivan Gomez found guilty of arson in the 125,000-acre Dolan fire near Big Sur and cruelty to animals for killing multiple condors, prosecutors said. More from the LA Times here.

* * *

Proposed bill would shorten California workweek to 32 hours. Here’s what to know

A person works on a laptop computer
(Via Pixabay)

The bill is real: The bill, AB 2932, would change the definition of a workweek from 40 hours to 32 hours for companies with more than 500 employees. More from the Times here.

Play the real estate game: Can you guess what this home sold for?

brezsny guess the sale price
Play the real estate game: Can you guess what this home sold for?

Will Smith is banned for 10 years from academy events, including the Oscars

Chris Rock (left) and Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards following Smith's slap of Rock.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

To the penalty box: The film academy delivered a harsh punishment after actor Will Smith’s Oscars slap of host and comedian Chris Rock on March 27. More from the Times here.

➤ If you haven’t yet checked out Student Lookout and recommended it to a college kid or two you know, then here’s your latest chance. Max Chun wrote about free pizza slices, unique Santa Cruz spots & what to do this weekend.

➤ And if you aren’t already addicted to all of our new puzzle offerings, I dare you to click here and only try one.

More from here & elsewhere

San Lorenzo Valley Water Districts move closer to consolidation with fire-damaged systems (Sentinel)
After 2 children were rescued from sand, Santa Cruz lifeguards issue warnings (KSBW)
Santa Cruz County launches free menstrual products program (KION)
Yosemite worker found guilty of sexually assaulting coworker (SF Gate)
Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market (USA Today)

Another week down, everyone. With cooler temperatures creeping in, I hope you all get outside and have a great weekend.

Mark Conley
Deputy Managing Editor

Mark Conley

Mark Conley is the Deputy Managing Editor for Lookout Santa Cruz. He joins Lookout after 14 years at the Mercury News and Bay Area News Group, where he served as Deputy Sports Editor. Mark has lived in Santa Cruz County for more than 20 years and has a passion for seeing journalism revitalized in the place he lives and loves.

