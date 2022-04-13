LOOKOUT PM: Oversized vehicle parking update; more rain on the horizon
Light rain returns to the Bay Area tonight into Thursday. Prepare for longer commutes and keep the umbrella handy. Another shot for rain arrives on Friday night into Saturday as an unsettled weather pattern continues. #cawx pic.twitter.com/soWN7wqO28— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) April 13, 2022
Lookout Update: Santa Cruz City Council maintains oversized parking ordinance
Update: On Tuesday, Santa Cruz City Council rejected recommendations from the city’s planning commission on changes to the long-sought ordinance. Grace Stetson with the details.
➤ Lookout Update: Santa Cruz overnight RV parking ban moves slowly forward
California’s reparations task force explained
Looking ahead: A task force is helping state officials examine how African Americans have been harmed by slavery and systemic racism and, weighing that, how the state should respond. What reparations should there be? Check out the full story from CalMatters.
➤ Lookout Update: BLM mural vandalism trial still not set; restitution hearing scheduled for late May
California Joshua tree is not threatened, regulators say. It could bring more development
Not endangered yet: State biologists recommend against listing the western Joshua tree as endangered due to climate change, saying the move would be premature. More from the L.A. Times here.
Clean-car rules: California unveils proposed measure to ban new gasoline-fueled cars
Zero-emission: If enacted this summer, California’s mandate — the first in the world — would increase sales of electric or other zero-emission cars to 35% in 2026 and prohibit new gasoline or diesel cars by 2035. More from CalMatters here.
In governor’s race, challengers attack Newsom’s record on homelessness
Heating up: Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most vocal challengers in this year’s governor’s race are hoping to tap into voter anger over homelessness, crime and other quality-of-life issues. More from the L.A. Times here.
➤ Here’s what putting a number on homelessness looked like, from Santa Cruz to Watsonville & beyond
That’s a wrap on Wednesday here at Lookout. Have a good night, all!
Max Chun
Correspondent