LOOKOUT PM: Oversized vehicle parking update; more rain on the horizon

Members of Santa Cruz City Council discussed the Oversized Vehicle Ordinance again Tuesday evening, after councilmember Renee Golder called for a review of the ordinance following Planning Commission recommendations March 5. (Grace Stetson / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Update: On Tuesday, Santa Cruz City Council rejected recommendations from the city’s planning commission on changes to the long-sought ordinance. Grace Stetson with the details.

➤ Lookout Update: Santa Cruz overnight RV parking ban moves slowly forward



California’s reparations task force explained

Hundreds marched in Santa Cruz Tuesday to honor Geoge Floyd on the first anniversary of his death on May 25, 2021. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Looking ahead: A task force is helping state officials examine how African Americans have been harmed by slavery and systemic racism and, weighing that, how the state should respond. What reparations should there be? Check out the full story from CalMatters.

➤ Lookout Update: BLM mural vandalism trial still not set; restitution hearing scheduled for late May

California Joshua tree is not threatened, regulators say. It could bring more development

A view of the Milky Way is framed by Joshua trees at Joshua Tree National Park (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Not endangered yet: State biologists recommend against listing the western Joshua tree as endangered due to climate change, saying the move would be premature. More from the L.A. Times here.

Clean-car rules: California unveils proposed measure to ban new gasoline-fueled cars

Arizona State University’s campus in the renovated Herald Examiner Building in downtown Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Anne Wernikoff / CalMatters)

Zero-emission: If enacted this summer, California’s mandate — the first in the world — would increase sales of electric or other zero-emission cars to 35% in 2026 and prohibit new gasoline or diesel cars by 2035. More from CalMatters here.

In governor’s race, challengers attack Newsom’s record on homelessness

(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Heating up: Two of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s most vocal challengers in this year’s governor’s race are hoping to tap into voter anger over homelessness, crime and other quality-of-life issues. More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ Here’s what putting a number on homelessness looked like, from Santa Cruz to Watsonville & beyond

