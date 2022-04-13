Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Lookout PM Archive

LOOKOUT PM: UCSC genomics, the Quarry’s rebirth, and fires in the kitchen

By Max Chun
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Share

Happy Tuesday, everyone.

Looks like today’s chilly weather is going to continue through the week, with temperatures expected to barely scrape 60 degrees.

If you’re a cold weather person, seize the moment and take the opportunity to bundle up before the summer heat arrives once again.

So, onto the headlines ...

How UC Santa Cruz scientists bridged the gap in the human genome

Shaun Burns
UCSC Genomics Institute Associate Director Karen Miga.
(Via UC Santa Cruz)

Big steps: An international team of scientists, co-led by UCSC Genomics Institute Associate Director Karen Miga, completed the first gap-free human genome sequence — an achievement experts weren’t expecting to happen this quickly. Her team’s work builds on the efforts of UCSC computer scientists who helped assemble the first working draft of a human genome with the international Human Genome Project in 2000. Hillary Ojeda has the story.

No more mask mandate: UC Santa Cruz students greet coming change warily

In its rebirth, UCSC Quarry to debut summer music series

Chicano Batman performs at UCSC's Quarry Amphitheater in 2017.
(Via UC Santa Cruz)

A new era: Newly announced concerts by indie pop singer Carla Morrison and electronica band STS9 suggest Quarry Amphitheater is ready to emerge as an impressive new concert venue. Check out the full story from Wallace Baine.

Despite shake-up, Actors’ Theatre’s ‘8 Tens’ show will go on

Student signup banner

CLICK HERE FOR STUDENT SIGNUP

Restaurant fires, Roux Dat leaves Abbott Square vacancy, and COVID strikes home

Roux Dat Cajun Creole has left the Octagon after two years, but it's unclear what will take its place.
Roux Dat Cajun Creole has left the Octagon after two years, but it’s unclear what will take its place.
(Kevin Painchaud // Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lily Belli on Food: A new Abbott Square vacancy, fires at local restaurants, and an unfortunate run in with our good friend COVID are just a few of the things in Lily Belli’s newsletter this week. Get the full rundown here.

EATERS DIGEST: The Prevedelli legacy, Easter eats and farmers market finds.

Promoted Content

6 of the quirkiest houses in Santa Cruz County

Take a look at some of the quirkiest architectural styles in this list of Santa Cruz County homes compiled by Sol Property Advisors.
Promoted Content

6 of the quirkiest houses in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Sol Property Advisors

California companies with ties to Chinese aluminum giant to pay $1.8 billion for avoiding import duties

Drone photos of the Herald Examiner Building at 11th and Broadway, downtown. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Arizona State University’s campus in the renovated Herald Examiner Building in downtown Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Restitution: The firms sought to evade high anti-dumping and countervailing duties on aluminum extrusions imported into the U.S. More from the L.A. Times here.

Promoted Content

Revised Kresge Renewal project will nearly double number of student beds at UCSC’s sixth residential college

A rendering of the new academic building and Kresge College entrance from the north pedestrian bridge.
Promoted Content

Revised Kresge Renewal project will nearly double number of student beds at UCSC’s sixth residential college

Presented by UC Santa Cruz

Coachella, spring break, Easter and rising coronavirus: How to stay safe

A first grader holds hands with his mother as he walks to be tested for the coronavirus
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

COVID Today: Here’s what you need to know amid a holiday season — including Easter, Ramadan and Passover — spring break and events like Coachella and Stagecoach. More from the L.A. Times here.

Lookout’s COVID Dashboard

job board banner for newsletters

Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time; get your bundles here.

* * *

More from here & elsewhere

What the redrawn congressional map means for the Central Coast (KION)
Multiple people shot, at least 29 injured in NY subway station (SF Gate)
UC Santa Cruz debuts digital archive of the first Filipinos in Watsonville (KSBW)
Santa Cruz named a Blue City (Sentinel)
Mask rule for planes and trains still up in the air (USA Today)

That’s all she wrote for today. Talk to you all tomorrow!

Max Chun
Correspondent

Lookout PM Archive Lookout PM Archive
Max Chun

Max Chun is a locally grown reporter with an eye for community activism, human interest stories, and anything Santa Cruz.

More from Max Chun
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.