LOOKOUT PM: UCSC genomics, the Quarry’s rebirth, and fires in the kitchen

How UC Santa Cruz scientists bridged the gap in the human genome

UCSC Genomics Institute Associate Director Karen Miga. (Via UC Santa Cruz)

Big steps: An international team of scientists, co-led by UCSC Genomics Institute Associate Director Karen Miga, completed the first gap-free human genome sequence — an achievement experts weren’t expecting to happen this quickly. Her team’s work builds on the efforts of UCSC computer scientists who helped assemble the first working draft of a human genome with the international Human Genome Project in 2000. Hillary Ojeda has the story.

In its rebirth, UCSC Quarry to debut summer music series

Chicano Batman performs at UCSC’s Quarry Amphitheater in 2017. (Via UC Santa Cruz)

A new era: Newly announced concerts by indie pop singer Carla Morrison and electronica band STS9 suggest Quarry Amphitheater is ready to emerge as an impressive new concert venue. Check out the full story from Wallace Baine.

Restaurant fires, Roux Dat leaves Abbott Square vacancy, and COVID strikes home

Roux Dat Cajun Creole has left the Octagon after two years, but it’s unclear what will take its place. (Kevin Painchaud // Lookout Santa Cruz)

Lily Belli on Food: A new Abbott Square vacancy, fires at local restaurants, and an unfortunate run in with our good friend COVID are just a few of the things in Lily Belli’s newsletter this week. Get the full rundown here.

California companies with ties to Chinese aluminum giant to pay $1.8 billion for avoiding import duties

Arizona State University’s campus in the renovated Herald Examiner Building in downtown Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Restitution: The firms sought to evade high anti-dumping and countervailing duties on aluminum extrusions imported into the U.S. More from the L.A. Times here.

Coachella, spring break, Easter and rising coronavirus: How to stay safe

(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

COVID Today: Here’s what you need to know amid a holiday season — including Easter, Ramadan and Passover — spring break and events like Coachella and Stagecoach. More from the L.A. Times here.

