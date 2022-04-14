LOOKOUT PM: A UCSC astronomer, Cabrillo horticulturist, and Weekender’s second edition

Email outage: Didn’t receive Lookout PM via email? We’re experiencing a technical outage with our email provider and working to get it resolved. Until then, you can see each of our newsletters on the site by searching their name.

Hello, all.

Hope you’re doing well on this gloomy Thursday evening.

Friday’s right around the corner, so I hope you’ve got some fun stuff planned for the weekend. The weather will likely be less than ideal for outdoor activities, so you may have to hold off on the beach for a little while longer.

Alright, let’s get on with it ...



UCSC astronomer Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz is a star teacher and mentor

(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Higher Ed: Earlier this year, the White House honored UC Santa Cruz professor of astronomy Enrico Ramirez-Ruiz with a Presidential Award for his ground-breaking mentorship program that helps propel students — particularly women and marginalized groups — forward. With this momentum, the astronomer now aims to expand such impacts, founding a new campus center for STEM leadership.

Hillary Ojeda has the story.

➤ How UCSC scientists bridged the gap in the human genome

‘We’re really growing students’: Cabrillo horticulturist Heather Blume is in full bloom this season

Spring fever: Cabrillo College horticulture center coordinator Heather Blume might be a well-known face at the Aptos Farmers Market, but her drive to create and maintain a space for horticulture students to hone their skills is what makes her stand out. See the full Q&A here.

➤ Longtime Cabrillo festival leader Marin Alsop returns for a Santa Cruz homecoming

CLICK HERE TO BECOME A MEMBER



Weekender: A flourish of festivals, another helping of Joze and bearish on trivia

A view of the Milky Way is framed by Joshua trees at Joshua Tree National Park (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The entertainment scoop: Our very own Wallace Baine is back with the second edition of his weekly newsletter, where he highlights the hottest events and entertainment news in the county. See it all here.

➤ Awestruck at the Quarry: Writers, scientists will gather under the stars at UCSC to ponder the cosmos



California votes say state is moving in the wrong direction, feel financial squeeze

Arizona State University’s campus in the renovated Herald Examiner Building in downtown Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Rising prices: California voters say gas prices are a serious problem as doubts about transit persist, according to a UC Berkeley survey co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times. More from the L.A. Times here.

California lawmaker scraps plan to require COVID-19 vaccinations for school children

COVID today: Without the bill, the state will continue with a less strict COVID-19 vaccine mandate authorized last year, one that allows parents to opt their children out based on personal beliefs. More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ No more mask mandate: UC Santa Cruz students greet coming change warily

➤ Want more? Check out our Job Board.

Hiring? Post a job.

*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

* * *



More from here & elsewhere

➤Salinas 10-year-old ranked number one wrestler in nation (KION)

➤ Salinas Fire Dept.: Evacuation orders and shelter-in-place orders are lifted effective immediately (KSBW)

➤ Does $6 gas make Californians want pricey High Speed Rail? (Mercury)

➤ PG&E warns of potential scams (Sentinel)

➤ FDA authorizes first COVID-19 breath test (CNN)

That’s all for Thursday. Good night to you all!

Max Chun

Correspondent