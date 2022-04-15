LOOKOUT PM: A graveyard performance, chicken sandwiches and 4/20 deals

Happy Friday, folks.

EATERS DIGEST: Chubbs’ choice chicken, Coffee Conspiracy booted and El Mercado reopens

A view of the Milky Way is framed by Joshua trees at Joshua Tree National Park (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

For the foodies: If you liked Kickin Chicken, you’ll be thrilled to hear that former employees of the fried chicken spot have started their own pop-up in the Santa Cruz Arts Center. Get the full scoop from Lily Belli.

➤ Lily Belli on Food: Restaurant fires, Roux Dat leaves Abbott Square vacancy, and COVID strikes home

Student Lookout: 4/20, camping getaways, and movies filmed in Santa Cruz

(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

The latest: Solid 4/20 deals and local camping spots highlight this week’s edition of Student Lookout. Check it all out here.

➤ Weekender: A flourish of festivals, another helping of Joze and bearish on trivia

CLICK HERE FOR STUDENT ACCESS



MAH’s ‘Beyond the Grave’ springs to life this month

The Museum of Art & History launched a series of performances in Evergreen Cemetery in 2021 that continues in a partnership with the musical programmer Indexical the next two weekends. (Via Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History)

City life: The MAH and Indexical combine forces to present a contemplative and provocative artistic experience at Santa Cruz’s historic Evergreen Cemetery. Wallace Baine with the details.

➤ In its rebirth, UCSC Quarry to debut summer music series



The push to get children vaccinated is stalling. It poses new COVID-19 dangers

Arizona State University’s campus in the renovated Herald Examiner Building in downtown Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times) (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Vaccines: Despite months of outreach and on-the-ground efforts, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for young children remains stuck in neutral — prompting experts to say more needs to be done to inform parents about the benefits of inoculation. More from the L.A. Times here.

Former Central California water manager stole $25 million in water over 23 years, prosecutors say

Environment: The former head of the Panoche Water District stole more than $25 million in water from a federal canal from 1992 to 2015, prosecutors say. More from the L.A. Times here.

➤ No more mask mandate: UC Santa Cruz students greet coming change warily

➤ The end of pandemic flight bargains? Air travel costs surging (Mercury)

➤ Watsonville Community Hospital needs $15 million to stay open (KION)

➤ New development fee will fund public art in Watsonville (Pajaronian)

➤ Santa Cruz surfer Nat Young ties for ninth place at Bells Beach (Sentinel)

➤ Biden administration to resume leasing for oil and gas drilling on federal lands (NBC)

