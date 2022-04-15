LOOKOUT PM: A graveyard performance, chicken sandwiches and 4/20 deals
Happy Friday, folks.
The sun is doing its best to peek out from behind those rainclouds that soaked the city last night, but it looks like more is on the way tomorrow!
As you may have read in Morning Lookout, this week’s MVP Giovanni Moujaes has been tirelessly working to resolve a persistent technical issue with our email provider. Now, it appears that he just might have found a solution.
Still, please let us know if you got the newsletter via email by shooting a text at our breaking news Subtext channel. Let me know what your favorite Boardwalk ride is. Personally, I’m partial to Logger’s Revenge ... aside from the Giant Dipper, of course.
Also, in case you didn’t know ⤵️
Attention, Santa Cruzans! There will be virtual town hall on Monday, April 25, to discuss the fentanyl crisis and its effects on our community. See the details below, and tune in on the 25th. pic.twitter.com/XDRsH9eFTF— Max Chun (@chaxmun) April 15, 2022
Now, on to today’s headlines ...
EATERS DIGEST: Chubbs’ choice chicken, Coffee Conspiracy booted and El Mercado reopens
For the foodies: If you liked Kickin Chicken, you’ll be thrilled to hear that former employees of the fried chicken spot have started their own pop-up in the Santa Cruz Arts Center. Get the full scoop from Lily Belli.
➤ Lily Belli on Food: Restaurant fires, Roux Dat leaves Abbott Square vacancy, and COVID strikes home
Student Lookout: 4/20, camping getaways, and movies filmed in Santa Cruz
The latest: Solid 4/20 deals and local camping spots highlight this week’s edition of Student Lookout. Check it all out here.
➤ Weekender: A flourish of festivals, another helping of Joze and bearish on trivia
MAH’s ‘Beyond the Grave’ springs to life this month
City life: The MAH and Indexical combine forces to present a contemplative and provocative artistic experience at Santa Cruz’s historic Evergreen Cemetery. Wallace Baine with the details.
➤ In its rebirth, UCSC Quarry to debut summer music series
The push to get children vaccinated is stalling. It poses new COVID-19 dangers
Vaccines: Despite months of outreach and on-the-ground efforts, the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for young children remains stuck in neutral — prompting experts to say more needs to be done to inform parents about the benefits of inoculation. More from the L.A. Times here.
Money talks: 5 tips for teaching kids about personal finance
Money talks: 5 tips for teaching kids about personal finance
Former Central California water manager stole $25 million in water over 23 years, prosecutors say
Environment: The former head of the Panoche Water District stole more than $25 million in water from a federal canal from 1992 to 2015, prosecutors say. More from the L.A. Times here.
➤ No more mask mandate: UC Santa Cruz students greet coming change warily
- Cash Control Staff at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
- Warehouse Worker / Delivery Driver at Cabrillo College
- Operations & Maintenance Manager at Soquel Creek Water District
- Director, Information Technology at Cabrillo College
- Multimedia Correspondent at Lookout Santa Cruz
- Project Manager at Cosmic
Want more?Check out our Job Board.
Hiring?Post a job.
*NEW* Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time,get your bundles here.
* * *
More from here & elsewhere
➤The end of pandemic flight bargains? Air travel costs surging (Mercury)
➤ Watsonville Community Hospital needs $15 million to stay open (KION)
➤New development fee will fund public art in Watsonville (Pajaronian)
➤Santa Cruz surfer Nat Young ties for ninth place at Bells Beach(Sentinel)
➤Biden administration to resume leasing for oil and gas drilling on federal lands (NBC)
That’s a wrap on another week here at Lookout. See you all on Monday!
Max Chun
Correspondent
How a Santa Cruz print shop using sustainable practices has achieved national success
How a Santa Cruz print shop using sustainable practices has achieved national success